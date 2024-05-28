Snoop Dogg & His Granddaughter Are Total Besties in Matching Pink Jackets (PIC)

The newest addition to The Voice Season 26, Snoop Dogg, is celebrating the start of summer by wearing matching outfits with his granddaughter.

Before the hip-hop legend's hectic schedule kicks in — he's slated to cover the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris as a special correspondent for NBC, plus film The Voice — he's taking a much-deserved break and enjoying some family time.

Snoop Dogg and his granddaughter are matching in pink for Memorial Day

In a Memorial Day weekend Instagram post, Snoop Dogg shared a sweet photo of himself and his adorable granddaughter in matching pink jackets — and judging by their smiles, they couldn't be happier about their style choices!

Snoop Dogg attends the World Premiere of Prime Video's "The Underdoggs" at Culver Theater on January 23, 2024 in Culver City, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"Papa snoop 💘🥰😘," he lovingly captioned.

We thought Al Roker's bond with his granddaughter was something we should all aspire to, but Snoop Dogg is here to throw his hat into the ring to decide "best grandpa ever." (Let's agree to call it a tie, shall we?)

Although millions of people know Snoop Dogg for his contributions to the music industry (and American culture in general), his most outstanding achievement is arguably the love that exists between him and all six of his grandkids.

"I am a grandfather of six, with one on the way, and my grandkids are my everything because they all individually get a piece of my heart and they're different," he explained to People in 2023. "My grandpa was my best friend and for me to be that for my grandkids is showing that I actually did well and I was able to outlive the circumstances. Now I can look back — I can teach those who want to get to this level. Or at least give them a blueprint and help them avoid some of the traps that I had to deal with."

Becoming a grandfather is transformative in many ways, and it seems like the rap legend has embraced his family role wholeheartedly. Ultimately, Snoop Dogg is everything a grandkid could want — and more!

After all, he comes bearing matching jackets.