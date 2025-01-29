All About Peter Alexander's Family with Wife and Journalist Alison Starling

Here's everything to know about the NBC News correspondent's family.

Throughout his career, Peter Alexander has been unafraid to ask the tough questions.

The chief White House correspondent for NBC News is one of the most recognizable personalities on television thanks to his undying commitment to covering everything from overseas wars to presidential elections — and you've probably seen him co-hosting the weekend edition of TODAY from time to time, too.

But who is Alexander when the cameras aren't rolling? (Hint: he's a family man with a penchant for amazing Halloween costumes!)

Here's everything you should know about Alexander's family.

Is Peter Alexander married?

Yes. Alexander married his wife, Alison Starling, in April 2012. The two have a lot in common: She's an anchor for Washington D.C.'s local ABC affiliate, having worked in that role since 2004 after starting her career as a reporter.

Alison has five Emmys under her belt due to her work in broadcast journalism, something that her husband can't brag about having — yet.

In a mid-2010s interview with Washington Family, he recalled the circumstances of how he met his future wife. As it turns out, she played a little hard-to-get at first!

"Alison and I met while we were reporters for competing stations in Seattle 15 years ago," he revealed. "She blew me off for most of a decade before I finally wore her down."

Does Peter Alexander have kids?

Alexander and his wife have two adorable kids Ava, 11, and Emma, 9. Both girls are spitting images of their parents. In the same Washington Family interview, the NBC personality talked about traditions he'd like to introduce to his daughters as they get older.

"My dad always took us to the Oakland A's games, and Ava just got her first Washington Nationals wiffle ball and bat," Alexander explained. "Still, I'm not sure how nine innings will go with the girls just yet. We've already taken Ava to Annie and The Wizard of Oz at The National Theatre. I'm hoping that tradition sticks."

Alexander admits that being a father has changed him for the better. It's caused him to become a more complete journalist, something that's essential to thrive in the industry today.

"I've probably covered my last warzone for the foreseeable future," he said. "As for perspective, juggling work and fatherhood has given me a much greater appreciation for all working parents. Similarly, my ability to empathize has grown dramatically since I became a dad. I feel the stories I'm telling much more deeply, especially about the sacrifices families make for their children."

As someone who relentlessly covers the American political landscape, will Alexander support Ava and Emma if they decide to jump into politics when they're older? He put it hilariously into perspective:

"Class president, absolutely. Beyond that, we'll have to talk."