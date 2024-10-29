Yes, You've Seen Molly Burnett on Days of Our Lives, Chicago P.D., & SVU (DETAILS)

When it comes to delivering drama and thrills, NBC sweetheart Molly Burnett has made her mark across various genres and television projects, from daytime dramas to weeknight crime series.

Burnett's career, which began on Days of Our Lives, has evolved to include appearances across several popular NBC series, including Chicago P.D. and Law & Order: SVU. Through these grand slam roles, Burnett has expanded her fanbase and showcased her mind-boggling skill as an actress, diving into each of her complex characters like a professional. Applauded for her roles in the crime dramas CSI and Queen of the South, it is no surprise that Burnett has become equally hailed for her activity in Dick Wolf's sprawling franchise. Burnett's career trajectory — jam-packed with twists, turns, and compelling performances on procedurals — is a testament to Burnett's chameleonic range and enduring appeal, and fans can't wait to see what she does next.

From case-closing detectives to long-lost family members, Burnett never fails to serve a dynamite performance. Let's dive into some of Molly Burnett's greatest hits fans can watch on Peacock.

What character did Molly Burnett play in Days of Our Lives? Joining the series in 2008 in her second-ever on-screen appearance, Burnett played the Days of Our Lives seductress Melanie Layton Kiriakis Jonas, a charming party girl boasting barbed wit and striking good looks. Melanie was at the center of some juicy drama on the long-running NBC soap opera, with Burnett delivering a scene-stealing performance during each of her 670 episodes. From shocking affairs to jaw-dropping lineage reveals, Burnett was a soap sensation as Melanie, bringing drama, humor, and infinite intrigue to the series. RELATED: Where to Watch and Stream Days of Our Lives Season 60 Burnett's Days of Our Lives role as Melanie scored her two Daytime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series in 2010 and 2012 before her eventual exit from the soap in 2016.

What character did Molly Burnett play in Chicago P.D.? A couple of years after leaving her Days of Our Lives domain, Burnett starred in a 2021 episode of Chicago P.D. — Season 9, Episode 19 ("Fool's Gold"), to be exact. During her brief One Chicago guest appearance, Burnett played Raquel Landry, a woman recently widowed after robbers killed her husband during a break-in. After finding several fake passports in Raquel's possession, the Intelligence Unit suspected she played some role in her husband's murder. RELATED: Where to Watch and Stream Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. However, upon discovering Raquel was on the run from an abusive ex-boyfriend — the same man who killed her husband and the explanation for all those passports — she was cleared, and the CPD was able to apprehend the correct suspect.

What character did Molly Burnett play in Law & Order: SVU? During her time in the Law & Order universe, Muncy starred as Detective Grace Muncy in Season 24 of SVU. Muncy was an empathetic detective that Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) first brushed shoulders with while working a case with the Bronx Gangs Unit, Muncy's former post. After noticing Muncy's knack for connection with victims, Benson asked Muncy if she wanted to transfer to sex crimes, and she happily obliged. During her brief tenure on Benson's squad, Muncy worked closely with Detective Joe Velasco (Octavio Pisano) and helped the unit close several criminal cases. RELATED: What Happened to Molly Burnett's Detective Grace Muncy on Law & Order: SVU? After an NYPD chief noticed her heroic efforts, Muncy eventually left the squad to accept a promotion to a DEA task force.

Through her work on some of NBC's biggest shows, Burnett has built a career that defies definability; she moves seamlessly between characters with complex backstories, and she does it with a level of authenticity that keeps viewers invested. Whether she's being interrogated on P.D. or interrogating perps on SVU, Burnett is a television titan who continues to redefine what it means to be a dynamic force within an ensemble.

