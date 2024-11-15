The Voice Coach earned a standing ovation after the jaw-dropping performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon .

Michael Bublé Singing "Bring It On Home to Me" with a Choir is a Religious Experience

The Battles are underway on The Voice, but that doesn't mean Michael Bublé is slowing down: He just earned a standing ovation after performing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

During the November 14 episode, Bublé wowed viewers with an impeccable and soulful live rendition of "Bring It On Home to Me," a track from his recently-released greatest hits album, The Best of Bublé. Jimmy Fallon couldn't hold back his joy one bit when Bublé finished performing.

"Oh, my goodness, come on!" Fallon exclaimed. "Come on! That's how you do it right there. Look at that standing ovation, not too shabby."

From his run off the very first note of "Bring It On Home to Me," Bublé gave fans a master class. The gospel choir, full band, and some genuinely awe-inspiring backup singers seamlessly integrated with Bublé's soaring vocals to create magic. It's a testament to Bublé's impressive range and timeless soul that he can bring classic songs to life for a new generation.

Here's what to know about "Bring It On Home to Me"

Originally recorded by legendary soul singer Sam Cooke in 1962, "Bring It On Home to Me" has the distinction of being covered by countless iconic artists over the years — including Otis Redding, Rod Stewart, John Lennon, and of course, Bublé himself.

Michael Bublé performs during Season 12 Episode 27 of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, November 14, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Cooke's original version reached as high as #13 on the Billboard Hot 100, hitting that mark in August 1962, while hitting #2 on the Hot R&B Sides chart the same year.

Michael Bublé looks to capture his first Voice title in Season 26

As Season 26 of The Voice rolls on, the 49-year-old is making the most of his first time as a Coach. Bublé is quietly building a stellar team that makes him the odds-on favorite to win in the eyes of many fans!

Team Bublé is so strong, that even Artists he doesn't select to continue in the competition get stolen by his fellow Coaches. Just look at what happened to throwback crooning sensation Edward Preble after a flawless rendition of Frank Sinatra's "Send in the Clowns."

It's always a good sign for the strength of an overall team when Artists get stolen, especially by someone like defending champion Reba McEntire.

The Battles continue on The Voice this Monday and Tuesday on NBC — so don't forget to tune in. After all, the competition between Artists and Coaches alike will get even wilder as the all-important live episodes draw closer!