Zachary Quinto Feels His Patients' Pain to Find a Cure in Medical Drama Brilliant Minds

Dr. Oliver Wolf wants to change how the world sees his patients in a new trailer for Brilliant Minds.

After the Olympics and Paralympics are over, you might not see quite as many incredible physical feats and skilled athletes on NBC. But, in September, you will get to see a talented doctor perform incredible mental feats as he cures his patients with a bold new approach.

A new trailer for Brilliant Minds, NBC’s upcoming medical drama, made its debut on Friday, the day of the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony. The show stars Zachary Quinto as an unusually empathetic neurologist working at Bronx General Hospital who aims to better understand what his patients are experiencing and will use unconventional means if it helps him help them.

“You want to change how your patients see the world?” somebody asks in the new trailer.

“I want to change how the world sees my patients,” Quinto’s character, Dr. Oliver Wolf, responds.

What Is Brilliant Minds About?

Here’s the official logline for the series:

"Inspired by the extraordinary life and work of world-famous author and physician Oliver Sacks, Brilliant Minds follows a revolutionary, larger-than-life neurologist and his team of interns as they explore the last great frontier — the human mind — while grappling with their own relationships and mental health."

Quinto, best known for playing the cerebral villain Sylar in the ‘00s superhero drama Heroes and Spock in the recent Star Trek films, seems a natural fit for such a thoughtful (if a little off-kilter) character.

Oliver Sacks, the neurologist whose work inspired the show, is known for books about the interesting cases he took on, including The Man Who Mistook His Wife For a Hat. Although Brilliant Minds is not explicitly about Sacks’ life or his patients, his writings served as the basis of Quinto’s Dr. Wolf and contributed to the general outlook of the series.

Brilliant Minds premieres on NBC on September 23.