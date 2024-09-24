You'll Never Guess the Game Mariska Hargitay & Her Son Love to Play Together at Home

In a conversation released on September 23 with Mariska Hargitay for Interview, Selena Gomez had one goal: Get as much information out of the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit legend as possible.

The Emmy and Grammy-nominated artist succeeded, and with the season premiere of SVU right around the corner, Hargitay pulled back the curtain and gave fans a glimpse into her relationship with her three kids August, 18, Amaya, 13, and Andrew, 12.

In fact, the family had just returned from a fantastic vacation overseas!

"We just had an amazing family trip to Japan," Hargitay revealed. But as it turns out, Hargitay values the little moments with her kids more than extravagant adventures.

"My son and I play ping-pong, but we also watch movies," she told Gomez. "I do different things with each kid. Just hanging out in my daughter's room sometimes. We swim when we're out in Long Island."

Who knew Hargitay was such an avid ping-pong player?

Mariska Hargitay is seen in attendance with her husband Peter Hermann, son August Miklos Friedrich Hermann and daughter Amaya Josephine Hermann on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 31, 2024 in Nanterre, France. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Mariska Hargitay bring her kids to the SVU set

As someone who has had the same job for over 25 years, sometimes it can be hard to have quality time with their children. Hargitay confessed that it hasn't always been easy throughout her kids' lives, but she always keeps them a priority.

"For all working moms, it's hard," Hargitay explained. "There's been so many times where I'm torn or frustrated because in our jobs, you can't say, 'Guys, I'm not coming in today.' But I've integrated them here. My kids come to work with me."

Ultimately, her children know the sacrifices their mom has made over the years — and they appreciate it.

Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay pose with their children, August Miklos Friedrich Hermann, Andrew Nicolas Hargitay Hermann and Amaya Josephine Hermann at the 2023 Stuttering Association For The Young (SAY) Benefit Gala at The Edison Ballroom on May 22, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"The flip side is that my kids are really proud of me," she continued. "I talk to them a lot about, what kind of life do you want, and who do you want to be, and how do you want to spend your time? And what do you want to give back and who do you want to affect and what do you want to create? And so I look at it now and think, yes, I missed stuff. There were days where the nanny did a little extra, and that was hard. But I brought August to work with me every day for the first year. It's doable. I am happier and living a fuller life, and they feel that and see that. And when I'm with them, I'm with them."

Of course, now that Hargitay's kids are all teenagers (August, the oldest, just turned 18), one question was on Gomez's mind: Do any of her kids think Hargitay is cool?

It was a fair question, but the actress was prepared with an adorable answer!

"August and I were at a Knicks game, and after the game, [Knicks star player] Jalen Brunson beelined over to talk to me," she revealed. "The next time we went, we were going into the game and Jalen wanted to meet with me, and he gave me a jersey and signed it, and then he recently, I think in People, said that I was his favorite."

Mariska Hargitay returns to SVU in October

Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Officer Eddie Montero (Eddie Hargitay) appear in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 25 Episode 7. Photo: Scott Gries/NBC

Season 26 of SVU premieres Thursday, October 3, 2024, and Hargitay — who shared an intriguing behind-the-scenes photo with her co-stars in August — recently revealed she's looking to continue to push the Benson character even further in the new season.

In an interview this year with Hemispheres Magazine, the star reflected on Benson, her place in television history, and what she expects from the new season.

"[25 seasons] has given us this very unique opportunity to do something unprecedented," she explained. "It's the longest-running show in history, and it's not by accident that Benson's progression mirrors the exact evolution of women in broader society. She's kind of the greatest feminist character ever, in that way... She rose up through the ranks, became a leader, and now captain — all while being a mother. Let's see how far we can take it, you know?"