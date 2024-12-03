Madonna & Barbra Streisand Co-Starring in Mike Myers' SNL Coffee Talk Is Unreal

Everyone melts "like buttah" in front of Barbra Streisand — even Mike Myers and the Queen of Pop, Madonna. That's what happened when the Yentl star made a surprise appearance on a special installment of "Coffee Talk" from the February 22, 1992 episode of Saturday Night Live.

On the long-running "Coffee Talk" sketch, Mike Myers played Linda Richman, a talkative woman with an exaggerated Brooklyn accent (who was based on his then real-life mother-in-law also named Linda Richman). Myers' Linda absolutely adored Barbra Streisand, whom she dedicated her "Coffee Talk" call-in show to.

This particular episode of "Coffee Talk" not only had Myers as Linda Richman but also featured special guest star Madonna as her best friend Liz Rosenberg (along with Liz's mother, played by Roseanne Barr, who hosted the episode along with her then-husband Tom Arnold). The trio lamented the recent Oscar nominations and how even though The Prince of Tides received seven nods from the Academy, Streisand didn't get one for Best Director.

Madonna and Barbra Streisand once starred in the same SNL sketch

Linda and Liz got overwhelmed as they reflected on Streisand's humble Brooklyn beginnings, and then went on to praise her nails and legs in The Prince of Tides, saying they "were like buttah." After taking calls from viewers asking if they had watched Streisand's recent interviews on Larry King Live and 60 Minutes, it was time to end the show.

"Barbra we love you, hello gorgeous. The movie was like buttah," Liz said, signing off, as Linda added, "Like buttah."

Myers then did a double-take as the real Streisand made a surprise appearance, walking behind the women. She stopped and crouched down to tell them, "All this talk about food, I'm getting hungry, girls." Myers, Madonna, and Barr were clearly shocked as Streisand hugged them and made a quick exit, all while the crowd went wild.

"I can die now!" exclaimed Linda, still processing that she just met her idol.

This wouldn't be the last time Linda Richman and Streisand would meet. The two were reunited during Streisand's 1994 concert at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, where the singer invited Myers (as Richman) onstage.

Relive Streisand's classic "Coffee Talk" cameo in the video above, and watch all 50 seasons of Saturday Night Live on Peacock.