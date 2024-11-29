Carrie Fisher and Bill Murray Reached a Fever Pitch in SNL's "The Loud Family" Sketch

With 50 seasons of Saturday Night Live, there have been hundreds, even thousands, of unforgettable sketches. Few, however, have lingered in our eardrums like Season 4's "The Loud Family" sketch.

The late Carrie Fisher hosted SNL during Season 4's November 18, 1978 episode, where she appeared in several hysterical sketches, "Loud Family" included. Fresh off the success of 1977's Star Wars: A New Hope, the 22-year-old Fisher joined SNL alums Bill Murray (cast member from 1977-1980), Jane Curtin (1975-1980), Gilda Radner (1975-1980), Dan Aykroyd (1975-1979), and John Belushi (1975-1979) in a sketch about a family utterly unaware of their volume issues.

It's hard to decide what's more deafening in "The Loud Family," the booming family members or the uproarious laughter coming from the audience. Watch the throwback SNL sketch, below.

SNL's "The Loud Family" is a must-watch for Carrie Fisher and Bill Murray fans

In "Loud Family," Fisher and Radner play sisters, who arrive home with good news for their parents (Murray and Curtin). Of course, to speak with their parents, they must pipe up to interrupt their explosive conversation, shrieking: "Hi, Mom! Hi, Dad!" We get it from the moment the sketch begins — the Loud family is eardrum-rattling.

After (loudly) informing their parents that they'd both landed dates with boys at school, Murray hollers, "I'm glad you girls are finally getting dates! You're both good-looking, intelligent girls! I don't understand why guys haven't been flocking around the door!"

"Well, maybe you and Mom scared them away!" Radner shrieks, telling them they never give the girls alone time. A soft-spoken Aykroyd arrives shortly later, completely in over his head. After Radner loudly introduces her date to Fisher, who screams "Hi!" without a second thought, Aykroyd hilariously says, "You can tell you're sisters."

Fisher's sweetheart arrives later, a little late due to just getting off his shift at the airport as a tarmac employee. With his noise-cancelling headphones, Belushi remains none the wiser about the Loud family's shrill speaking levels. The parents head upstairs to give them space and make way for some alone time.

"Oh, boy," Murray yells offstage. "I've been thinking of this all day. Faster, honey!"

Radner and Fisher ignore the commotion after Aykroyd presents them with a joint. With Mom and Dad upstairs and certainly within earshot, you would think the girls would shoot for discretion, but after taking a hit, Fisher hysterically yells, "Hey! This is great pot!"

Seconds later, Murray and Curtin scramble downstairs in robes, furious with their daughters for their behavior. And if you thought this family was loud before, you hadn't seen them angry yet. After Murray pulls them into another room for an ear-splitting back and forth, Belushi and Aykroyd commiserate about the mess they've gotten into.

"What is it with this family?" Aykroyd asked his new friend. "They seem to talk extra loud. Like really, really loud."

Taking off his headphones momentarily, Belushi hilariously asks him, "What?"

Just as the Loud family's argument reaches an explosive fever pitch in the other room, the doorbell silences them. Murray stomps toward the door, loudly asking who it could be at this hour. It's a police officer, played by Garrett Morris. "Excuse me, but you're all gonna have to quiet down," he tells them.

"Oh, I'm sorry," Murray shouts in his face. "Who complained?"

"Nobody, I was driving by," Morris informs them sternly, earning a booming laugh from the audience. Murray apologizes for the commotion, and Morris nervously leaves and tells them he hopes they got the message.

