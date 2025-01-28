Love Hurts: The Cast & Characters of Ke Huy Quan's Action-Comedy, Explained

The action and stunt-focused 87North Productions is back yet again with another rip-roaring adventure: Love Hurts (in theaters February 7; click here for tickets). Matthew Murray, Josh Stoddard, and Luke Passmore wrote the screenplay for the action-comedy, which was directed by first-time feature director, Jonathan "JoJo" Eusebio. Similar to 87North co-founder (and The Fall Guy director) David Leitch, Eusebio began his career in Hollywood as a stunt performer before graduating to action choreographer and second unit director.

“At 87North, it’s a goal of ours to not only support up-and-coming action designers and stunt coordinators, but to find the next generation of action filmmakers,” Leitch states in the official production notes. "JoJo was always meant to be part of that future. He and I go back almost 30 years when we studied martial arts together. We were both just starting out in the stunt world. He became one of the original members of the 87eleven choreography team that I built with [John Wick director] Chad Stahelski, and since then, we’ve collaborated on countless projects together."

Molded in the vein of John Wick and Nobody, Love Hurts is all about a retired hitman (Ke Huy Quan) forced to confront his deadly past, in spite of an overwhelming desire to lead a normal life. With that in mind, let's take a look at all of the movie's key characters and the actors playing them.

Who plays who in 87North Productions' action-comedy Love Hurts?

Ke Huy Quan as Marvin Gable

Ke Huy Quan during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: John Nacion/GG2025/Penske Media/Getty Images

Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan plays Marvin "Marv" Gable, who's just your everyday, mild-mannered Wisconsin realtor... or so it seems. His life as a hitman/underworld crime lord comes speeding back to him with the force of a bullet train when he receives a cryptic Valentine's Day message — "Hiding isn't living" — from a partner he left for dead years before.

"When I met with JoJo and David, they showed me they wanted to create a different kind of action star — one who could be vulnerable and wear his emotions on his sleeve,” Quan says. “That’s when I knew I had to do this film. This movie is a testament to how far Hollywood has come, being willing to shake up the status quo and give audiences something different. I don’t look like The Rock, my biceps aren’t as big as his, but that’s what I love about Marvin Gable. A true badass doesn’t need to look like a badass. He doesn’t need anyone to think he is one. That’s what makes him stand out — it’s precisely because of that.”

Where you've seen Quan before: Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, The Goonies, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Ariana DeBose as Rose

Ariana DeBose during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: John Nacion/GG2025/Penske Media/Getty Images

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose plays Rose, the aforementioned partner Marvin left for dead before the events of the film. A brilliant and dangerous attorney, she once worked as in-house counsel for the Gable crime organization run by Marvin and his brother Knuckles (more on him below).

“She got out of that job, not on her own terms," DeBose explains. "That’s unacceptable to her. So, she comes up with this scheme involving twisted, but beautiful, Valentine’s Day cards for everyone who played a part in her downfall."

Where you've seen DeBose before: West Side Story (2021), Argylle, Schmigadoon!

Daniel Wu as Alvin "Knuckles" Gable

Daniel Wu attends Unforgettable: The 22nd Annual Asian American Awards at The Beverly Hilton on December 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Daniel Wu's Alvin "Knuckles" Gable, Marvin's older brother, is quite the dangerous fellow, who flat-out refused to accept Marv's decision to leave the criminal underworld behind.

“Knuckles is the gang leader who’s always looked out for his brother Marvin, but his protective nature is hardened by the tough experiences they’ve been through,” Wu says. “They were adopted, and Knuckles took his parents’ last words to heart: ‘Take care of your brother.’ That protectiveness, combined with the harshness needed to survive foster care, formed Knuckles’ character. He brought out Marvin’s darker side. When Marvin wants out, Knuckles can’t comprehend it. His struggle with this drives his journey throughout the film."

Where you've seen Wu before: Westworld, Into the Badlands, American Born Chinese

Mustafa Shakir as Roger, aka "The Raven"

Mustafa Shakir arrives for the Ghosted premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on April 18, 2023. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

A deadly and ruthless assassin with a tender love of poetry, Mustafa Shakir's The Raven channels the oxymoronic beautiful macabre of Edgar Allan Poe as he attempts to bring a swift end to Marvin's life.

“I was drawn to Raven because he’s such a unique character,” Shakir admits. “He’s a complex mix of a soft, artistic side and a ruthless hitman. The way he merges his artistic flair with his work as an assassin is fascinating. It’s rare to get a chance to play a character like this. This film allowed me the chance to play someone with a cool and calm demeanor that I haven’t explored before. Even in chaos, Raven maintains his composure. It’s beautiful to play someone who can stay calm in the midst of mayhem.”

Where you've seen Shakir before: Luke Cage, Cowboy Bebop, The Night Of

Lio Tipton as Ashley

Lio Tipton attends the world premiere of Peacock's A Friend Of The Family at Metrograph on September 28, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

As Marvin's real estate assistant, Lio Tipton's Ashley has become quite disillusioned with her place in life — that is until she meets The Raven and discovers a new sense of purpose.

“Ashley was initially written as very gothic and angry,” Tipton says. “We reworked her to avoid putting her into any one box. I loved the physical comedy I got to do with her and playing opposite Ke’s cheerful character while I got to be the ‘I hate the world’ type was so much fun.”

Where you've seen Tipton before: The Edge of Sleep, Vengeance, A Friend of the Family

Cam Gigandet as Renny Merlo

Cam Gigandet poses in the IMDboat Exclusive Portrait Studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 on July 26, 2024. Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images/IMDB

A ruthless and charming lieutenant in the Gable crime family, Cam Gigandet's Merlo has ambitions that may involve biting the hand that feeds him.

"Cam has this perfect blend of charm and intensity that Renny needed,” states Eusebio. "He can switch from being incredibly likable to absolutely terrifying in a split second. On Violent Night, I saw how he could take a fight scene and add these little character moments that enhance the story. With Renny, he brings that same attention to detail — every smile, every threat feels calculated. He really understands the physical language of action, which made him perfect for this world where violence can erupt at any moment."

Where you've seen Gigandet before: Twilight, Priest, The Unborn

Marshawn “Beastmode” Lynch as King

Marshawn Lynch looks on before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lumen Field on December 31, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

One half of Knuckles' oddly endearing enforcers, Marshawn Lynch's King counters Otis's philosophical ramblings with street-smart wisdom.

“Acting was a chance for me to explore a second career after football,” says Lynch, who won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks. “I’ve done a few movies and TV shows, but never anything with action. With my athletic background, I was curious to see how I’d fit into this world. The training for action scenes is similar to football in some ways — it’s all about mindset. If you stay focused and push yourself, it doesn’t matter what you’re doing. I approached the fight scenes like I would a play on the field, which made for a smooth transition.”

Where you've seen Lynch before: Westworld, Bottoms, Lopez vs Lopez

André Eriksen as Otis

André Eriksen at the premiere of Violent Night held at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

The remaining half of Knuckles' odd couple henchmen duo, André Eriksen's Otis "is a guy who sort of fell into being a thug,” Eriksen explains. “He doesn’t have much education or many prospects, so he ended up in crime, but he’s not even very good at it. Deep down, he’s a hopeless romantic, but he has no idea how to show it."

Where you've seen Eriksen before: Violent Night, Vikings, The Trip

Rhys Darby as Kippy Betts

Rhys Darby attends the That Christmas headline gala during the 68th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 19, 2024 in London, England. Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Rhys Darby's Kippy is an eccentric accountant, whose career as a cruncher of numbers took a a dark turn when he agreed to become entangled in Knuckles' criminal operation.

“Kippy is a wonderfully ridiculous character,” Darby says. “He’s a fun-loving criminal who somehow ended up as an accountant for a gangster — a dubious career choice, to say the least!”

Where you've seen Darby before: Yes Man, Our Flag Means Death, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Sean Astin as Cliff Cussik

Sean Astin visits SiriusXM Studios on April 17, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

As Marvin's real estate boss and mentor, Sean Astin's Cliff represents the life our protagonist hopes to build for himself. The significance of reuniting Quan and Astin for the first time since their work on The Goonies four decades ago was not lost on the filmmakers.

“For Cliff, we needed someone who could represent stability in Marvin’s chaotic world, and Sean has that natural ability to make you feel safe just by being in the room,” Eusebio says. “Watching him and Ke work together was special — nearly 40 years of history, but they fell right back into a remarkable rhythm like no time had passed.”

Where you've seen Astin before: The Goonies, Click, Stranger Things

Drew Scott as Jeff Zaks

Drew Scott attends the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala at Pacific Design Center on November 09, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic

Drew Scott plays Jeff, Marvin's main real estate rival with karate expertise (he advertises his "fighting spirit" in flashy marketing ads that clash with Marv's understated approach to the business), who proves himself unexpectedly valuable in the struggle between the Gable brothers.

“We met Drew at an open house for one of our stunt facilities,” producer Kelly McCormick says. “When he mentioned his background — his father was actually a stunt performer — and showed us some of his action work, we knew we had to find a place for him in this film. Having him play a rival real estate agent who crosses paths with Ke felt perfect. He completely committed to the role, and I think audiences, especially Property Brothers fans, will be surprised by what he brings to his scenes. He flew all the way to Winnipeg for a day-and-a-half of shooting, and honestly, his scenes are some of my favorites in the movie.”

Where you've seen Scott before: Scott is one half of the famous Property Brothers

