What Happened to Leslie Odom, Jr.'s Reverend Curtis Scott on Law & Order: SVU?

What happened to Reverend Curtis Scott on Law & Order: SVU?

After first brushing shoulders with the SVU, Scott made several other appearances in the NBC nail-biter. In Season 15, Episode 6 ("October Surprise"), Scott was seen endorsing Senator Alex Muñoz (Vincent Laresca) in his campaign to become Mayor. Scott was a proud sponsor for Muñoz due to thinking he was the city's ticket toward urban renewal, but that endorsement became problematic after Muñoz was arrested for sexting a minor. Scott chastized Barba for his role in the Senator's downfall due to his community missing out on Muñoz's political agenda, indicating that the Reverend's moral compass isn't as finely tuned as the priest projected.

Scott popped up again in Season 15, Episode 11 ("Amaro's One-Eighty") after former SVU detective Nick Amaro (Danny Pino) mistakenly shot a teenager after falsely believing the kid was armed and shooting at NYPD officers. The snafu led to media mayhem, fueled by Scott's fury over what he felt was a racially motivated shooting. Scott and former Captain Donald Cragen (Dann Florek) verbally duked it out over the incident, and Scott threateningly reminded him that all eyes were on the unit to see how Amaro would be punished.

At a subsequent press conference, Scott made a grand statement about the heinous racial optics of the shooting, further tarnishing Amaro's reputation and the SVU's credibility. Despite his actions being by the book, Amaro's pristine protocol couldn't erase the fact that the teenager was unarmed. Amaro was ultimately not indicted, but his reputation within the NYPD was forever sullied.

Scott returned in Season 15, Episode 18 ("Criminal Stories") after an Arabian woman was assaulted, leading Scott to visit Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) to share his belief that she was raped due to her appearance. Scott was convinced it was a racially motivated hate crime and reminded Benson that city residents don't trust the NYPD to properly navigate a hate crime — but they did trust him.

After a reporter published an article claiming Heba lied about her assault, Scott corralled a community of supporters and journalists to raise awareness of her cause. After Scott teamed up with the SVU to uncover the truth, it was revealed that the assault was not a hate crime, and the survivor ultimately accepted a settlement from her assailants. Scott and the SVU were saddened by the fallout.

In Season 16 of SVU, Scott returned in Episode 8 ("Spousal Privilege") to advocate for an athlete (Chad L. Coleman) accused of domestic violence against his longtime partner, Paula (Meagan Good). The woman refused to testify against her abuser, claiming that it wasn't her partner's fault and that she wasn't victimized. Scott testified at the trial and commended the husband for his character, but after Barba nailed his cross-examination, the abuser was found guilty. Scott was gobsmacked by the ruling and the realization he advocated for a convicted criminal.

Scott's sometimes-sage advice made another appearance in Episode 21 ("Perverted Justice") after a woman within his congregation met with him to confess that she lied about being raped by her father, who was imprisoned for the incestuous charge. She asked Scott for help in recanting her original testimony, leading Scott to reach out to his lawyers to get the father exonerated, leading him to ask Benson and the SVU for help proving his innocence.