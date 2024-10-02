Law & Order Thursday First Look with Mariska Hargitay, Tony Goldwyn, Ice T and More | NBC

Peter Scanavino Got Ice T "Hooked" on This Unexpected Snack on the SVU Set

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26 has arrived, and fans are so excited to see where Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her fearless squad are headed next.

So many changes are happening in the precinct. Juliana Aidén Martinez joins the cast as Detective Kate Silva, and while little is known about her, fans trust Benson made the right call bringing her on. Of course, mixed in with new faces are the same gripping cases and legal proceedings fans have come to expect from SVU. And Season 26 will no doubt up the ante.

As Hargitay said in an interview with Hemisphere magazine, "[Twenty-five seasons] has given us this very unique opportunity to do something unprecedented. It's the longest-running show in history, and it's not by accident that Benson's progression mirrors the exact evolution of women in broader society. She's kind of the greatest feminist character ever, in that way... She rose up through the ranks, became a leader, and now captain — all while being a mother. Let's see how far we can take it, you know?"

So, just where are we taking it in Season 26? NBC Insider caught up with several of the SVU cast members ahead of the premiere to dish on what fans can expect. Read on, below.

Ice T and Peter Scanavino talk Fin and Carisi's growth

Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Sargeant Tutuola (Ice T) appear in Season 25 Episode 7 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Photo: Scott Gries/NBC

NBC Insider: What remains your favorite part about playing Sgt. Fin Tutuola after all these years?

Ice T: They have my voice. And Fin really damn near mimics my own thoughts in real life. The character is so close to Ice T, you know? I mean, Ice T's a little more irreverent... But I haven't really fought with any of the stuff that the character has been through.

...I don't even think people on the streets call SVU cops. They're more like firemen or something. They're doing a job that is not really police work. It's something special. That everybody agrees upon. So it's been easy. When you can come to work and you know the characters so well, it just becomes easy. It's not like work... This character has kind of melted into myself.

A.D.A Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino) and Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) on Law & Order: SVU Episode 2421. Photo: Ralph Bavaro/NBC

NBC Insider: A.D.A. Sonny Carisi has evolved a lot as a character. What are you most proud of when it comes to his development?

Peter Scanavino: He's matured a lot on this show...Becoming the lawyer, and following what he started by going to night school and then completing that journey. I think that's pretty — not courageous of him, but admirable.

NBC Insider: What’s a snack you want stocked on set?

Ice T: I drink a lot of grape Snapple. I have grape Snapple. I’m not a big carbonated drinker, 'cause I like to drink, guzzle. So yeah, they give me a lot. They make sure my refrigerator’s stocked with grape Snapple.

Scanavino: Mine was probably Frosted Flakes. Of which I got this poor man-

Ice T: Hooked on.

Scanavino: Hooked on it. Like I was a drug dealer, he was knocking on my door, going, "Hey, you got some of the Frosted Flakes?" [Laughs]

Kevin Kane, Juliana Aidén Martinez, and Octavio Pisano talk SVU Season 26

Ice T, Mariska Hargitay, Octavio Pisano, Juliana Aidén Martinez and Kevin Kane are seen filming on location for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in Midtown, Manhattan on August 05, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

NBC Insider: What can you tell us about the new detective making their way into the precinct?

Juliana Aidén Martinez: My name is Detective Kate Silva on the show. And what we do know as we start getting ready for the season or in the first one or two episodes is that I have some connections with the police, and so I’ve come in from that type of upbringing.

But for some reason, where I was previously working in the Homicide Bureau in Brooklyn, I had transferred over to SVU. And we discover what those reasons are later on in the season.

NBC Insider: The SVU cast are all partners in crime. Which SVU cast member have you all connected with the most since joining the Law and Order universe?

Octavio Pisano: I really bonded with Ice T from the minute I got there. He gave me some great advice. And it’s super easy to work with him. It’s fun. But really, everyone. I feel like we just became like a family. We keep growing. Even Juliana, since she came in, is just so natural.

Martinez: I paid him to say that [Laughs].

NBC Insider: Is there something surprising about Ice T that fans would be shocked by?

Pisano: No, I think he’s pretty on brand.

Martinez: I think Ice T, just like from the briefest impressions I’ve had of him, is incredibly generous and real with you. I can see that. He just connects with all the cast members in such a way that he’s authentic to himself and cares about you. He cares about you joining the ensemble.

Kevin Kane: I mean, complete class act. But even more than that, no matter what day it is on set, if it’s like a long day, it’s a rough day; if he’s on set, it’s fun. It’s just a fun time.

Kevin Kane and Octavio Pisano attend the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Rockefeller Plaza Fan Event. Photo: Ralph Bavaro/NBC

NBC Insider: If you could have any snack stocked on set or even at home, what would it be?

Pisano: Steak. Ribeye.

Martinez: Uh...

Pisano: Tomahawk.

Kane: This is so-

Pisano: The fatty cut.

Martinez: That is so specific.

Kane: That’s a snack? A tomahawk steak.

Pisano: It’s my snack.

Martinez: M&Ms. Classic M&Ms.

Kane: I don’t know what kind of snack I would stock. But right now, I’m craving a South Philly soft pretzel.

— Reporting by Stephanie Gomulka

