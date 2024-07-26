Kevin Kane Promoted to Series Regular Role on SVU As Detective Bruno (DETAILS)

It's a good day to be Kevin Kane.

The series regular cast list on Law & Order: SVU will be getting a little bigger beginning in Season 26. Kane's fan-favorite Detective Terry Bruno will be featured more prominently — and it couldn't have happened to be a more deserving actor!

"Cat is out of the bag… Season 26 coming at you soon!!!!" the actor posted on Instagram alongside a screen grab of the cast announcement.

The 36-year-old has the distinction of playing five different characters on SVU since his first appearance in 2008 — but Bruno is undoubtedly his finest work to date. It's a fully fleshed-out character we can't wait to see evolve even further in Season 26.

Kane isn't the only person in a celebratory mood. Juliana Aidén Martinez has also been added to the Season 26 cast list. With each passing year, the SVU cast seems to get bigger and better than ever!

SVU fans were introduced to Bruno in Season 24, and Kane's dazzling portrayal of a grizzled cop whose passion keeps him in the game despite him being filthy rich quickly won over fans. Bruno has developed a kinship with Olivia Benson as well, which obviously wins the character brownie points with the most hardcore SVU viewers.

Kane has an uncanny knack for stealing scenes — it's hard for viewers to keep their eyes off them, even when standing next to the sublime Mariska Hargitay:

Give us more Hargitay/Kane interactions, please!

Kevin Kane speaks about playing Detective Bruno

Photo: NBC

In a March 2024 interview with TV Line, Kane spoke about his character and his thoughts on Bruno's evolution and motivations since viewers were first introduced to him back in Season 24. Unsurprisingly, Kane credits Bruno's relationship with Benson as a total game-changer.

"He comes to work because he sees that Benson is someone who believed in him when nobody else did, and somebody really wanting to be there to make a difference — because he doesn't need the money — and I think he enjoys this group of people and being able to do work the way he wants to do work, you know?" he explained. "There's a lot of that fun."

When asked about his preference for playing "bad cop" at times, Kane confessed he thinks the SVU showrunners like to live vicariously through him occasionally.

"And I think [showrunner] David Graziano likes to use the character as an outlet to have a little fun, too."