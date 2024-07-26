The dynamic SVU duo Benson and Stabler discovered Pedro Pascal's character was a dirty cop and went to work.

How Pedro Pascal's Smarmy ATF Agent on SVU Got Taken Down By Benson and Stabler

The Law & Order franchise has always been a stepping stone for up-and-coming actors as well as a place for established talents to bite into meaty roles, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is no different.

And, one of today's most recognizable actors, Pedro Pascal, is one of the many who took his turn on the franchise.

Pascal joined the show for Season 12, Episode 24 ("Smoked") — which became infamous among fans after the events of the episode led to Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) resigning from the NYPD and moving to Italy before the start of Season 13 without ever telling his partner Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay).

So what role did Pascal's character play in the end of the Benson-Stabler partnership?

Who did Pedro Pascal play in SVU? A clean-shaven Pascal played U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Agent Greer (whose first name was never revealed). Greer was a younger agent and a recent transfer to the New York office, having previously served in Laredo, Texas during an agency scandal. That scandal involved an undercover operation called "Short Fuse," in which agents gave guns to Mexican arms smugglers, hoping to track the movement of the guns to various drug cartels. Instead, a U.S. Border Patrol agent was shot and killed with one of the weapons, causing a scandal that unraveled the operation and some agents' careers.

How did Pedro Pascal's ATF agent end up involved in Benson and Stabler's case in SVU Season 12? Greer had been using Eddie Skinner, a career criminal, as a confidential informant inside a cigarette smuggling ring in New York. Skinner, meanwhile, had become the lead suspect in the murder of Annette Fox, a rape victim in a case that the SVU had investigated. The trial of her rapist, celebrity hairdresser Luke Ronson, was scheduled to begin the week after her murder. After Benson and Stabler arrested Skinner for the murder, he called Greer to get out of prison and Greer obliged. The squad and the ATF agreed to send Stabler in with Skinner for a bust, but Greer jumped the gun on the raid, allowing Skinner to run off. Greer gave chase, and Skinner grabbed a crowbar and hit the agent in the head before escaping.

What happened to Pedro Pascal's character in SVU? He was shot and killed while in the custody of the NYPD. Following the botched ATF raid, Stabler and Benson picked up Skinner, who cut two deals to reduce the severity of the murder charge. He first flipped on Ronson, claiming the rapist had described the crime to him in great detail before paying him to harass Fox to keep her from testifying. Skinner then flipped on the person who had given him the gun he used to kill Fox. He explained that Greer had given him the gun after he had became an informant, despite his criminal history. It turned out that Greer had acquired the gun amid the "Short Fuse" scandal, filed off the serial number, brought it to New York City, and provided it to Skinner. He was arrested for his role in the case and put in a holding cell at the SVU with Ronson and Skinner. While the three men were awaiting transfer to Central Booking, Fox's teenage daughter Jenna came to the squad room to see the men charged in her mother's rape and murder. She then opened fire in the squad room, killing Greer, Ronson, a nun who was a witness in the murder case, and another police officer. She also injured Skinner — who survived at least briefly — and another police officer before Stabler shot her as she attempted to shoot Skinner again.

