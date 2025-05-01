Where Is Kevin Kane's Detective Bruno on SVU? May 1, 2025

Fans tuning in to the May 1 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit will note a familiar face missing from the squad room. Kevin Kane's Detective Terry Bruno won't be seen, and while his absence raises eyebrows, there's no need to panic.

Recently bumped to series regular on SVU, we can rely on Kane's Bruno to return to TV screens soon. Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) needs all the help she can get, so Detective Bruno is bound to be back on duty soon. Ever since Bruno's Season 24 introduction, viewers have enjoyed learning more about the delightfully sarcastic detective. After winning a million-dollar lawsuit against his former precinct, Bruno is swimming in capital. He truly does not need to work, but his passion for delivering justice outweighs his retirement leanings.

"I think it's just been fun to just not have to play by the rules," Kane told NBC Philadelphia, adding that he loves playing a character who doesn't technically need to grind away in the SVU squad room but always goes above and beyond.

Bruno's commitment to the squad comes from a place of integrity. "He's there because he wants to help, and he found a group of people that, like, it's really in their heart to do it," Kane said.

Fans will miss Bruno during his absence from SVU's May 1 episode. But he'll be back. Read more, below:

Where is Kevin Kane's Detective Terry Bruno on Law & Order: SVU this week? May 1, 2025 The explanation for Bruno's absence is simple: It's likely his day off. SVU detectives need a little R&R every now and then, leading Bruno to be off-screen for the nail-biting episode. While viewers are sad to see Bruno missing, they can relish the return of SVU legend Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish). Rollins has been crushing it as the new commanding officer of NYPD's Intelligence Unit, often joining forces with Benson's elite squad when their cases connect. In Season 26, Episode 20 ("Shock Collar"), Rollins and Benson investigate a harrowing kidnapping, with Detectives Renee Curry (Aime Donna Kelly), Joe Velasco (Octavio Pisano), and Kate Silva (Juliana Aidén Martinez) pounding the pavement to arrest the suspect.

