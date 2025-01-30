Kelly Clarkson & Adam Lambert Power-Belting Sia's "Chandelier" Is Superhuman

Both stars performed the iconic song in different ways.

It's time for a classic "Who did it better?"

The 2014 mega-hit "Chandelier" by Sia is one of the most recognizable songs of the past few decades, and for good reason. It's powerful, raw, and exceptionally catchy. While nothing can compare to Sia's original recording, that hasn't stopped two prominent artists from performing the song to the same dizzying degree in recent years: Kelly Clarkson and Adam Lambert!

In 2023, one enterprising fan stitched together a TikTok video showcasing Clarkson and Lambert belting out the song in their own distinct way.

See Kelly Clarkson and Adam Lambert sing their respective versions of "Chandelier" here.

Clarkson's version is full of energy, and the way she can belt out that hook. She's pitch-perfect, hitting high notes not even Sia did in the original! (It just goes to show that there really isn't a song out there that the former Voice Coach can't masterfully sing.)

On the other hand, Lambert's version of "Chandelier" was all about spectacle. As a trapeze artist soared high above the stage, he sang in a slightly different key than the original.

So, as far as who "did it better?" Both performances were equally mind-blowing, so let's just say Clarkson and Lambert's respective versions "superhuman" and call it a day.

Here's what to know about "Chandelier"

Released in 2014 off Sia's sixth studio album, 1000 Forms of Fear, "Chandelier" was a breakout hit for the singer-songwriter, who up until that point was known more for writing songs for other artists rather than herself. British music publication Gigwise gave that track rave reviews and declared that the song "springboards Sia from a behind-the-scenes genius into a superstar in her own right."

The song spent an impressive 46 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at #8 on August 23, 2014. (That's not a typo — despite "Chandelier" still being in our heads over ten years later, it never topped the charts!)