Fans Will Never Guess Keke Palmer's Real Name: "I Would Love to Go Back to..."

Password host Keke Palmer is many things: a Broadway star, a movie and television actress, a singer, an author, a podcaster, a mom and more. She even co-hosted TODAY with Jenna and Friends in January. But one thing she isn't? Actually named Keke.

Keke Palmer's birth name isn't Keke

How to Watch Watch Password on NBC and Peacock.

Born Lauren Keyana Palmer, she went by "Keke" among her family, but started her career as Lauren. "One day, my manager at that time heard my mom call me Keke because I wasn't listening," Palmer said in a 2022 interview, per TODAY. "So, she was like 'Keke. Keke!' And he said, 'That's — that should be your stage name.'"

"It went from just something that my family called me to being something that the whole world called me," she said. "And more than anything, I would love to go back to Lauren."

Her birth name actually fits with the rest of her family's naming pattern: her siblings are older sister Loreal, and Lawrencia and Lawrence, who are twins. In March 2024, Palmer posted on Instagram to show her younger siblings some love for their joint birthday.

"Happy Birthday twins!!!! Big sister loves you so so much," she wrote. "You guys have always inspired me so much. The desire to see you enjoy your life and be free of burdens. To know the family is always here for you and encouraging you to explore the freedom of just being young, being our babies! I’m always proud of you and will always have your back."

RELATED: Where to Watch Password, Hosted by Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer attends Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Season 22, Episode 10. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo

For Keke Palmer, she's also still Lauren

Palmer spoke again about reconciling her public persona and inner self during an interview with The Cut in 2023, explaining, "Keke Palmer’s who I am, but it’s almost like Spider-Man. I’m Peter Parker at the end of the day, and at some point, I have to take the suit off. It’s still me, I’m still there. It’s still Keke and there’s no Lauren without Keke. There’s no Keke without Lauren."

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Instantly Harmonized with Keke Palmer for Flawless "No Scrubs" Duet

Ultimately, she's tried to find a "balance" between the two. "It’s taking off that suit, taking off the Keke Palmer side of myself and putting her to rest. Giving her an opportunity to recharge and relax and also know that the other side of me that maybe isn’t that jazzed up all the time, has a place, is needed, is valued, and able to just breathe."