Kelly Clarkson Instantly Harmonized with Keke Palmer for Flawless "No Scrubs" Duet

Never failing to deliver infectious energy and plenty of giggles, Keke Palmer's latest appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show had viewers moving and grooving to a throwback after Palmer and host Kelly Clarkson broke out into a fantastic impromptu duet of TLC's "No Scrubs."

How to Watch Check your local listings for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The Password host stopped by Clarkson's show on January 22 to chat about her film One of Them Days, with the two NBC icons getting pretty competitive once they got around to a game of Pop Pop Quiz. Clarkson tapped American Ninja Warrior host Matt Iseman to serve as a Judge for the thrilling match-up, which tasked Clarkson and Palmer with guessing song lyrics based on Iseman's pop music-inspired trivia questions.

The game quickly turned into a spirited showdown, with Clarkson taking an early lead after correctly guessing "Hey Ya!" by Outcast. Clarkson, who many know is fiercely competitive thanks to her time in The Voice's red chair, was eager to hold the lead, but Palmer turned the game into a tie after scoring a point for Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club."

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Eats Doritos in an Unusually Specific Way

Keke Palmer on The Kelly Clarkson Show on January 22, 2025. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson's Cover of Hozier's "Too Sweet" Proves She Can Sing Literally Anything

Clarkson and Palmer's duet of "No Scrubs" came with the tie-breaker, which was worth three points and determined the winner of the game. But let's be honest, the viewers are the real winners for having witnessed Palmer and Clarkson's rendition of the Y2K classic.

See Kelly Clarkson and Keke Palmer's surprise "No Scrubs" set

After a close race, the last question of Pop Pop Quiz was worth three points, raising the stakes. Iseman asked them, "Out of which side of the car was the 'scrub' leaning while he tried to holler at T-L-C?" Clarkson and Palmer both knew the answer, but Palmer was faster to the buzzer as she enthusiastically yelled out, "the passenger side of my best friend's ride!"

The crowd went ballistic, and as if by magic, a microphone appeared in Palmer's hand as she riffed the opening notes of the TLC banger. "That's right, y'all!" Palmer exclaimed before kicking off the song in full force. Clarkson and Iseman were in stitches as soon as Palmer began performing the beloved single, with Clarkson soon joining in singing along with Palmer. What started as a fun-filled showdown quickly transformed into a gleeful jam session between the two women as Clarkson angelically harmonized alongside Palmer's stunning vocals.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson's Cover of Hozier's "Too Sweet" Proves She Can Sing Literally Anything

Keke Palmer, Matt Iseman and Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show on January 22, 2025. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Everyone knows Clarkson's powerhouse vocals could make the ABCs sound like a Grammy grabber, but let's seriously consider putting Palmer behind the mic for a future Kellyoke performance. Her chemistry with Clarkson was downright electric. "No Scrubs" never fails to get people in the dancing mood, but Palmer and Clarkson took the song to new heights.

Check your local listings for The Kelly Clarkson Show.