Jake Lockett's "Cozy" Chicago Fire Trailer Has an Actual Fireplace (VIDEO)

The fact that Chicago Fire actually shoots in Chicago, Illinois gives the show so much heart and realism. It also means that the set can get really, really cold.

Luckily, Jake Lockett, who plays firefighter Sam Carver on the hit drama, can keep warm in his trailer, which comes equipped with the kind of fire he doesn't have to put out. He revealed this and more in a tour video, which you can see below.

Take a peek inside Jake Lockett's Chicago Fire trailer

"There’s no new episode of #chicagofire this week again - come hang out with me in my trailer instead," Lockett wrote on Instagram, offering fans the full behind-the-scenes experience. In the video, Lockett shows off the small closet for his daily costumes (which are... all the same), the "warming jacket" he and other actors put on between takes, his small, private bathroom, a lighted mirror station and a few golf clubs in case he gets bored.

Most of the room is taken up by a couch with a "Mouch's Spot" pillow, from which the actor can watch TV in front of an electric fireplace. As he says, it's "cozy," and the perfect place to lay down for a nap. It's a simple but well-appointed trailer, and that's really all you need.

Lockett's behind the scenes videos are everything

The actor is committed to giving fans new content every week, so if there isn't a new episode airing, he takes it upon himself to upload something for them to enjoy. And boy, do we.

A week before the trailer tour, Lockett blessed Chicago Fire fans with a compilation of BTS moments featuring the cast goofing off. One commenter wrote, "Thank you Jake for this i really missed you guys last night," and another added, "THIS BEHIND THE SCENE CONTENT ITS BECOMING MY OBSESSION." Exactly.

Jake Lockett is also a talented musician

In addition to his acting and his budding documentarian skills, Lockett is a singer and guitar player. He played "Ain't No Sunshine" at a Los Angeles open mic night, and his raspy voice combined with an acoustic guitar were a perfect match for the song. It was downright sultry.

