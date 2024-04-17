Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is Chicago Fire New Tonight? (April 17, 2024)
Find out when all your favorite One Chicago shows return.
Season 12 of Chicago Fire has been jam-packed with action and emotion. Fans were left reeling after bidding farewell to the beloved Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende) and Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer). Aside from the bittersweet goodbyes, fans got a One Chicago wedding between Brett and Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer), giving the long-awaited happily-ever-after they deserved. Meanwhile, the slow-burn romance between Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) and Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) continues to sizzle and satiate. Viewers can't wait to see what happens next.
RELATED: What to Know About Chicago Fire Season 12: Details
Read on, below, to learn when new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 12 return on NBC.
Is Chicago Fire new tonight? (April 17, 2024)
Sadly not.
All three One Chicago series are going on a temporary break. No worries — the Firehouse 51 action will return soon, and the hiatus is the perfect time to binge all your favorite Chicago Fire episodes on Peacock.
RELATED: Chicago Fire Had Not 1 But 2 Shocking Exits in the Latest Episode
When will new episodes of Chicago Fire return?
New episodes of Chicago Fire Season 12 will return on Wednesday, May 1 at 9/8c on NBC for One Chicago Wednesdays.
In a March 2024 interview with NBC Insider, Hanako Greensmith gave Chi-Hards three words to describe Season 12 of Chicago Fire: "Bittersweet, emotional, and supportive."
Where can I watch old episodes of Chicago Fire?
Want to catch up on Season 12's action or simply re-live some of the most intense Fire moments? Peacock is the go-to choice for streaming all your favorite Chicago Fire episodes.
NBC Insider chatted with Kara Killmer in honor of her emotional farewell from the series. The actress delighted in reminiscing about the Chicago Fire cast's endless laughs on set.
RELATED: Kara Killmer Reveals How the Chicago Fire Cast Stays Strong Through Character Exits
"There is such a core principle of humor and friendship that continues to keep [us] going; I think that's what's really special about our show in particular," Killmer revealed, adding that One Chicago creator Dick Wolf is "very intentional about making sure that the people who work on our show...have a good sense of humor."
Watch Chicago Fire Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.