Kidd Risks Her Life to Save a Little Girl Who Started a Fire | Chicago Fire | NBC

Severide and 51 Release Hidden Cash in the Ceiling of a Burning Home | Chicago Fire | NBC

Severide and 51 Release Hidden Cash in the Ceiling of a Burning Home | Chicago Fire | NBC

Find out when all your favorite One Chicago shows return.

Season 12 of Chicago Fire has been jam-packed with action and emotion. Fans were left reeling after bidding farewell to the beloved Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende) and Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer). Aside from the bittersweet goodbyes, fans got a One Chicago wedding between Brett and Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer), giving the long-awaited happily-ever-after they deserved. Meanwhile, the slow-burn romance between Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) and Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) continues to sizzle and satiate. Viewers can't wait to see what happens next.

How to Watch Watch Chicago Fire Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

RELATED: What to Know About Chicago Fire Season 12: Details

Read on, below, to learn when new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 12 return on NBC.

Is Chicago Fire new tonight? (April 17, 2024) Sadly not. All three One Chicago series are going on a temporary break. No worries — the Firehouse 51 action will return soon, and the hiatus is the perfect time to binge all your favorite Chicago Fire episodes on Peacock. RELATED: Chicago Fire Had Not 1 But 2 Shocking Exits in the Latest Episode

Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende), Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri), and Tuesday the Dalmatian appear in Season 10 Episode 9 of Chicago Fire Photo: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

When will new episodes of Chicago Fire return? New episodes of Chicago Fire Season 12 will return on Wednesday, May 1 at 9/8c on NBC for One Chicago Wednesdays. In a March 2024 interview with NBC Insider, Hanako Greensmith gave Chi-Hards three words to describe Season 12 of Chicago Fire: "Bittersweet, emotional, and supportive."

Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) appears in Chicago Fire Season 12 Episode 7. Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC