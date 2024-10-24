NBC Insider Exclusive

Is Law & Order New Tonight? (October 24, 2024)

The courtroom chaos continues. Watch Law & Order Season 24 on NBC and Peacock.

By Jessica White
Law & Order Thursdays are back, and Season 24 has been an emotional rollercoaster of squad room thrills and courtroom chills. 

How to Watch

Watch Law & Order Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The arrival of Maura Tierney's tenacious Lieutenant Jessica Brady has ushered forth a new chapter for the 27th Precinct as the squad adjusts to their new commander. Meanwhile, the charming D.A. Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) continues to prove why he's such an outstanding addition to the Law & Order universe. Between the gripping investigations and dramatic shake-ups within the squad, viewers can't wait to see where the action heads next.

RELATED: Everything to Know About Law & Order Season 24

Find out where and when to watch new episodes of Law & Order Season 24 below.

Det. Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) and Lt. Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney) in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 2.
Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley and Maura Tierney as Lieutenant Jessica Brady in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 2. Photo: Ralph Bavaro/NBC

Is Law & Order new tonight, October 24, 2024?

Yes!

The logline for Law & Order Season 24, Episode 4 ("The Meaning of Life") reads: "When a pipe bomb rips through a brownstone, Shaw and Riley must determine which of its inhabitants, a controversial author or a fertility doctor, was the target. Price and Maroun try to bring murder charges against the suspect, even though the victim is still breathing."

RELATED: Why Law & Order Guest Stars Chris Bauer and Katee Sackhoff Look Familiar

"Something we're sort of emphasizing this year is trying to learn more about some of our characters," Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid told NBC Insider ahead of Season 24. "It's still Dick Wolf's Law & Order, and there's still compelling, topical cases every week and ethical and moral dilemmas every week, but I think that we're trying, on certain episodes, to dig just a little bit deeper into who our people are and see how their personal lives intersect with their professional lives."

Det. Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) and Matt Riley (Ryan Eggold) in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 2.
Reid Scott as Det. Vincent Riley and Ryan Eggold as Matt Riley in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 2. Photo: Ralph Bavaro/NBC

When do new episodes of Law & Order Season 24 air?

New Season 24 episodes of Law & Order air Thursday nights at 8/7c p.m. on NBC and are also available to stream the next day on Peacock

RELATED: Law & Order Season 24 Cast — Who's Returning and Who's Joining?

The teaser for next week's Law & Order episode — Season 24, Episode 5 ("Report Card") — reads: "A student is accused of killing his teacher. When the suspect's age puts the case in limbo, Price and Maroun put the school's policies on trial. Shaw's attempts to connect with the suspect backfire."

Nicholas Baxter sits on Law and Order Season 24 Episode 3
DA Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) on Law & Order Season 24 Episode 3. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Where can I watch old episodes of Law & Order?

Stream old and new Law & Order episodes on Peacock. Relive the action of Seasons 13 through 20, or stay caught up with Season 23 by streaming Law & Order episodes on Peacock.

