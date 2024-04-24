Is Chicago P.D. New Tonight? (April 24, 2024)

Find out if NBC will air a new or repeat episode of Chicago P.D. on April 24.

Season 11 of Chicago P.D. has been delivering even more nail-biting action, especially when it comes to Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) and his romance that put him in a dangerous situation. Needless to say, we're on the edge of our seats waiting to see what happens next.

But will there be a new episode Chicago P.D. Season 11 on Wednesday, April 24? Keep reading to find out.

Is a new episode of Chicago P.D. on tonight? (April 24, 2024)

Chicago P.D. is currently on a three-week hiatus, so on Wednesday, April 24, there will not be a new Season 11 episode. Instead, NBC will air a repeat episode.

When will new episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 11 start airing again?

Fans can expect new Season 11 episodes of Chicago P.D. to start airing on Wednesday, May 1 at 10/9c. New episodes will continue every Wednesday until the season finale. The new episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Chicago Police officers on a boat in Season 11 Episode 7 of Chicago P.D. Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

Where did we leave off on Chicago P.D. Season 11?

Season 11, Episode 9, titled "Somos Uno," aired April 3. The plot centered around Torres and was a continuation of his storyline we saw in Episode 4's "Escape." NBC's synopsis reads: "Torres' personal involvement with an informant jeopardizes his safety and threatens to expose an undercover operation."

In an interview with NBC Insider following the episode, Aguilar explained why his character kissed Rafael Perez's wife, Gloria.

"It's one of those people that come into your life and you just — maybe you have to have a second look at them, you know?" he told us. "And it's not a physical attraction of any kind. It's like maybe I know you or maybe you're similar to me, and I feel like that's what he feels with Gloria is just this kindred spirit in a way that you stumble upon."

The actor continued, "I could see them just pursuing it because they can't seem to stop. Once there's an attraction like that, it's hard to just let it go. They're two people that have gone through so much trauma in their lives; these attachments are so strong and these loves are so complicated, and it's so hard to let them go because of fears and deep-rooted human needs, right? So, I definitely see them getting into some trouble."

However, Torres and Gloria ended their relationship after being discovered by Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati), and nearly killed by Rafael.