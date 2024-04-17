Is Chicago P.D. on Tonight? (April 17, 2024)

This is the next time you'll see the Intelligence Unit.

New exhilarating episodes of Season 11 of Chicago P.D. have kept us coming back for more of the Intelligence Unit every Wedensday. We recently saw Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) in a dangerous situation that resulted in the end of his romance with Gloria, and we can't wait to see what happens next.

But is there going to be a new episode of Season 11 of Chicago P.D. on Wednesday, April 17? Keep reading to find out.

Is a new episode of Chicago P.D. on tonight? (April 17, 2024)

Chicago P.D. is currently on a three-week hiatus, so on Wednesday, April 17 there will not be a new Season 11 episode. Instead, NBC will air a repeat of the series.

When is the next new episode of Chicago P.D. Season 11?

New Season 11 episodes resume on Wednesday, May 1 at 10/9c, and will continue every Wednesday until the season finale. The new episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) and Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) appear in Season 11 Episode 6 of Chicago P.D. Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

What happened in the last new Season 11 episode of Chicago P.D.?

Episode 9's "Somos Uno" aired April 3, 2024 and was a continuation of the Torres storyline we saw in Episode 4's "Escape". NBC's synopsis reads: "Torres' personal involvement with an informant jeopardizes his safety and threatens to expose an undercover operation."

Earlier in the season, Torres shared a kiss with Rafael Perez's wife, Gloria. In an interview with NBC Insider, Aguilar explained why the two made the choice to share that moment together.

"It's one of those people that come into your life and you just — maybe you have to have a second look at them, you know?" he told us. "And it's not a physical attraction of any kind. It's like maybe I know you or maybe you're similar to me, and I feel like that's what he feels with Gloria is just this kindred spirit in a way that you stumble upon."

Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) appears in Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 6 "Sympathetic Reflex". Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

The actor continued: "I could see them just pursuing it because they can't seem to stop. Once there's an attraction like that, it's hard to just let it go. They're two people that have gone through so much trauma in their lives that it's just these- -these attachments are so strong and these loves are so complicated, and it's so hard to let them go because of fears and deep-rooted human needs, right? So, I definitely see them getting into some trouble."

However, in "Somos Uno" after the two's relationship was discovered by Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Rafael nearly killed them both, they broke up.