Is Chicago Med New Tonight? (September 4, 2024)

Ripley Helps His Friend Who Passes Out | Chicago Med | NBC

Find out when new Chicago Med episodes return on NBC.

Season 10 of Chicago Med can't come soon enough. After all, we need updates on the many twists and turns we got in Season 9. Several characters explored new romances last season, including Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram), Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson), and Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett). Intermixed with these stories were your usual gripping medical cases and hectic emergency room deliberations. Fans, naturally, are ready for more.

How to Watch Watch the Season 10 premiere of Chicago Med on Wednesday, September 25 at 8/7c on NBC.

RELATED: Where to Watch and Stream Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

So, when will new Chicago Med episodes return on NBC? Read on, below, to get the details on the return of One Chicago Wednesdays and the Season 10 premiere of Chicago Med.

Is there a new Chicago Med on Wednesday, September 4, 2024? Unfortunately, not. Chicago Med is on summer hiatus until the Season 10 premiere, so there will sadly not be a new episode this week.

Dr. Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains), Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson), and Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett) appear in Chicago Med Season 9 Episode 12. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

How can I watch old episodes of Chicago Med? Stream all nine seasons of Chicago Med on Peacock. RELATED: What Will Happen To Crockett After That Devastating Chicago Med Finale?

Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) and Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) appear in Chicago Med Season 9 Episode 13 Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC