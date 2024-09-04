Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is Chicago Med New Tonight? (September 4, 2024)
Find out when new Chicago Med episodes return on NBC.
Season 10 of Chicago Med can't come soon enough. After all, we need updates on the many twists and turns we got in Season 9. Several characters explored new romances last season, including Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram), Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson), and Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett). Intermixed with these stories were your usual gripping medical cases and hectic emergency room deliberations. Fans, naturally, are ready for more.
So, when will new Chicago Med episodes return on NBC? Read on, below, to get the details on the return of One Chicago Wednesdays and the Season 10 premiere of Chicago Med.
Is there a new Chicago Med on Wednesday, September 4, 2024?
Unfortunately, not.
Chicago Med is on summer hiatus until the Season 10 premiere, so there will sadly not be a new episode this week.
How can I watch old episodes of Chicago Med?
Stream all nine seasons of Chicago Med on Peacock.
When does Season 10 of Chicago Med premiere?
Watch the Season 10 premiere of Chicago Med on Wednesday, September 25 at 8/7c on NBC.
Gaffney Medical Center is about to get a bit of a remix with not one but two new physicians roaming its halls in the upcoming Season 10: Dr. Frost, played by Never Have I Ever star Darren Barnet, and Dr. Caitlin Lenox, played by Parenthood alum Sarah Ramos. These new doctors will bring a fresh dynamic to the hospital, and Chi-Hards can't wait to see what twists and turns Season 10 will deliver.
On the legacy of the show, showrunner Diane Frolov told Looper, "I hope that they feel like it spoke to the times, and that it reflected what was going on at the time in medicine and in society."
Fellow showrunner Andrew Schneider added, "Hopefully, it affected people emotionally, and gave them some insight into their own medical conditions and their own interactions with people, and to understand doctors a little better. They're not these distant figures in white coats."