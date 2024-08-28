Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is Chicago Med New Tonight? (August 28, 2024)
Find out when new Chicago Med episodes return on NBC.
Fans can't wait for the Season 10 premiere of Chicago Med.
That's right: Dick Wolf's Windy City medical drama has reached a milestone season, and it's going to be a good one. After all, so much happened in Season 9 that we need addressed. New characters entered the fold. Fan-favorites, namely Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson), Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett) and Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram), explored new romances. All the while, Gaffney Chicago Medical Center had some of its most intense cases yet. And we just know Season 10 will take things to the next level.
But when will new Chicago Med episodes return? Read, below, to find out.
Is there a new Chicago Med on Wednesday, August 28, 2024?
No.
Chicago Med is on hiatus until the Season 10 premiere. There will not be a new episode on August 28 — but stay tuned!
How can I watch old episodes of Chicago Med?
Stream all nine seasons of Chicago Med on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. Whether you want to catch up on some of the steamy romances of Season 9 or reminisce with throwback episodes of Med, Peacock is the place for all your One Chicago marathon needs.
When does Season 10 of Chicago Med premiere?
Watch the Season 10 premiere of Chicago Med on Wednesday, September 25 at 8/7c on NBC. It will kick off the return of One Chicago Wednesdays, with Chicago Fire Season 13 premiering at 9/8c and Chicago P.D. Season 12 premiering at 10/9c.
And it's bound to be a compelling watch because we have two new physicians walking Gaffney's halls: Darren Barnet's Dr. Frost and Sarah Ramos' Dr. Caitlin Lenox. What will these new doctors bring to the mix? While little is known about the status of these newcomers, they're definitely going to bring a new dynamic to the landscape. Mark your calendars accordingly, Chi-Hards. It's almost Med time!