Is Chicago Med New Tonight (April 24, 2024)

Find out when the medical drama returns with new episodes on NBC.

The plot twists in Season 9 of Chicago Med have been riveting. From medical mysteries to new romances, several unresolved storylines have fans wanting to know more. With four episodes left before the season finale, a lot could happen in the emergency department at Chicago Gaffney Medical Center.

The hospital's new doctor Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) has so far found himself in the middle of several interesting situations. The handsome attending physician has addressed his troubled past with Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) and they’ve both been working towards mending their relationship. Then, just as it seemed the pair were getting along well, a shady malpractice lawsuit brought against Ripley and the hospital by the brother of Dr. Charles’ girlfriend has potential to either bring the two closer or drive a wedge between them.

Meanwhile, Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) and Ripley have clear feelings for each other, and time will tell if their near-kiss will lead to more romance in future episodes. But is the next episode of Chicago Med airing this week?

Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) and Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) appear in Season 9, Episode 3 of Chicago Med. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

Is there a new Chicago Med on tonight, April 24? Fans will have to wait just a little longer to find out what's next for their favorite characters, as a new episode of Chicago Med will not air on Wednesday, April 24.

When will Chicago Med return with new episodes? Chicago Med is near the end of a three-week break and returns Wednesday, May 1 at 8/7c p.m with Season 9, Episode 10, titled "You Just Might Find You Get What You Need."

After dealing with end-stage renal disease and receiving a kidney from his son, Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) has been exploring the lighter side of life: dating. He’s also been rebuilding a relationship with his son, Sean (Luigi Sottile), after not speaking to him for 15 years due to the latter's addiction struggles.

Many of Season 9’s highlights, and heartbreaking moments, revolve around Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson). Viewers have been seeing a softer side of the hospital’s director of patient and medical services as she navigates a new and exciting romance. She’s also been working through difficult emotions stirred up by her ex-husband’s devastating Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis.

With so many intriguing storylines, the stage seems set for the remainder of the season.

Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) appear in Chicago Med Season 9 Episode 2 "This Town Ain't Big Enough for Both of Us" Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

Where can I watch past episodes of Chicago Med? While fans wait for the next episode of Chicago Med to air, they can revisit past episodes and catch up on all the drama at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. All nine seasons of Chicago Med are currently available to stream on Peacock.

