It's been an emotional Chicago Fire season, as several beloved first responders bid farewell to Firehouse 51 while new candidates stake their claim to the coveted station. We've lost Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) and Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende) but gained several recruits, like the standout paramedic Lyla Novak (Jocelyn Hudon). Even Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) is taking time away from the station as political tensions rise within the CFD. Despite the pandemonium, Chicago Fire Season 12 still boasts all of the same hot romances and pulse-pounding rescues that keep fans coming back for more.

Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) appear Season 12 Episode 8 "All the Dark". Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Is Chicago Fire new tonight? (May 15, 2024) Yes! RELATED: Where Did Boden Go on Chicago Fire? Season 12, Episode 12 ("Under Pressure") teases, "Severide and Violet risk clashing with Paramedic Chief Robinson after Lennox makes a dangerous decision on a call; Capp and Tony attempt to break a world record; Cruz and Chloe's marriage problems come to a head."

