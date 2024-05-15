NBC Insider Exclusive

Is Chicago Fire New Tonight? (May 15, 2024)

Find out when all your favorite One Chicago shows air new episodes on NBC.

By Jessica White
It's been an emotional Chicago Fire season, as several beloved first responders bid farewell to Firehouse 51 while new candidates stake their claim to the coveted station. We've lost Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) and Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende) but gained several recruits, like the standout paramedic Lyla Novak (Jocelyn Hudon). Even Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) is taking time away from the station as political tensions rise within the CFD. Despite the pandemonium, Chicago Fire Season 12 still boasts all of the same hot romances and pulse-pounding rescues that keep fans coming back for more. 

Read on, below, to learn when new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 12 air on NBC.

Kelly Severide , Stella Kidd, and Christopher Herrmann stand in uniform near a fire truck Season 12 Episode 8 "All the Dark".
Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) appear Season 12 Episode 8 "All the Dark". Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Is Chicago Fire new tonight? (May 15, 2024)

Yes!

Season 12, Episode 12 ("Under Pressure") teases, "Severide and Violet risk clashing with Paramedic Chief Robinson after Lennox makes a dangerous decision on a call; Capp and Tony attempt to break a world record; Cruz and Chloe's marriage problems come to a head."

 

Severide and Kidd Lead 51 at a Scene Where a Car Drove Through a House | NBC’s Chicago Fire

When will new episodes of Chicago Fire return?

New episodes of Chicago Fire Season 12 air on Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC for One Chicago Wednesdays. The action is coming to a close — don't miss Chicago Fire's explosive Season 12 finale on May 22 at 9/8c on NBC.

How will it all conclude? In a March 2024 interview with NBC InsiderHanako Greensmith, the powerhouse paramedic Violet Mikami, teased three words to describe Season 12 of Chicago Fire: "Bittersweet, emotional, and supportive."

Stella Kidd and Darren Ritter stand near a fire truck in firefighter gear in Chicago Fire Episode 1202.
Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri) appear in Chicago Fire Season 12 Episode 2 "Call Me McHolland". Photo: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Where can I watch old episodes of Chicago Fire? 

Want to catch up on Season 12 episodes or rewatch some fan-favorite Fire moments? Peacock is the go-to choice for streaming Chicago Fire episodes. With hundreds of episodes to watch, the One Chicago action is always a stream away.

In March, NBC Insider chatted with Kara Killmer about her Chicago Fire tenure. "There is such a core principle of humor and friendship that continues to keep [us] going; I think that's what's special about our show in particular," Killmer said, adding that series creator Dick Wolf is "very intentional about making sure that the people who work on our show...have a good sense of humor."

