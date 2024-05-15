Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is Chicago Fire New Tonight? (May 15, 2024)
Find out when all your favorite One Chicago shows air new episodes on NBC.
It's been an emotional Chicago Fire season, as several beloved first responders bid farewell to Firehouse 51 while new candidates stake their claim to the coveted station. We've lost Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) and Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende) but gained several recruits, like the standout paramedic Lyla Novak (Jocelyn Hudon). Even Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) is taking time away from the station as political tensions rise within the CFD. Despite the pandemonium, Chicago Fire Season 12 still boasts all of the same hot romances and pulse-pounding rescues that keep fans coming back for more.
RELATED: What to Know About Chicago Fire Season 12: Details
Read on, below, to learn when new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 12 air on NBC.
Is Chicago Fire new tonight? (May 15, 2024)
Yes!
RELATED: Where Did Boden Go on Chicago Fire?
Season 12, Episode 12 ("Under Pressure") teases, "Severide and Violet risk clashing with Paramedic Chief Robinson after Lennox makes a dangerous decision on a call; Capp and Tony attempt to break a world record; Cruz and Chloe's marriage problems come to a head."
When will new episodes of Chicago Fire return?
New episodes of Chicago Fire Season 12 air on Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC for One Chicago Wednesdays. The action is coming to a close — don't miss Chicago Fire's explosive Season 12 finale on May 22 at 9/8c on NBC.
RELATED: Chicago Fire Executive Producer Reveals Everything About Where the Show Is Filmed
How will it all conclude? In a March 2024 interview with NBC Insider, Hanako Greensmith, the powerhouse paramedic Violet Mikami, teased three words to describe Season 12 of Chicago Fire: "Bittersweet, emotional, and supportive."
Where can I watch old episodes of Chicago Fire?
Want to catch up on Season 12 episodes or rewatch some fan-favorite Fire moments? Peacock is the go-to choice for streaming Chicago Fire episodes. With hundreds of episodes to watch, the One Chicago action is always a stream away.
In March, NBC Insider chatted with Kara Killmer about her Chicago Fire tenure. "There is such a core principle of humor and friendship that continues to keep [us] going; I think that's what's special about our show in particular," Killmer said, adding that series creator Dick Wolf is "very intentional about making sure that the people who work on our show...have a good sense of humor."
RELATED: Why Hanako Greensmith Is Warning Chicago Fire Fans About New Recruit Jack Damon
Watch Chicago Fire on Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.