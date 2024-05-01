Kidd Risks Her Life to Save a Little Girl Who Started a Fire | Chicago Fire | NBC

Is Chicago Fire New Tonight? (May 1, 2024)

Firehouse 51 has been experiencing growing pains on Chicago Fire Season 12. There have been some heart-wrenching farewells, such as Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende) and Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer. Meanwhile, even Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) is taking some time away from the station. There have also been some exciting warm welcomes as new candidates make their way to the station. As Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) navigate a new chapter of their marriage and firefighting careers, fans continue to obsess over their chemistry.

Is Chicago Fire new tonight? (May 1, 2024) Yes! RELATED: Where Did Boden Go on Chicago Fire? From the synopsis, Firehouse 51 has a lot of changes on the horizon. Season 12, Episode 10 ("The Wrong Guy") teases, "Severide steps in as ranking officer at 51; Kidd fights to save her Girls on Fire program; Cruz's family is threatened when someone from Javi's past resurfaces."

