Is Chicago Fire New Tonight? (May 1, 2024)
Find out when all your favorite One Chicago shows air new episodes on NBC.
Firehouse 51 has been experiencing growing pains on Chicago Fire Season 12. There have been some heart-wrenching farewells, such as Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende) and Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer. Meanwhile, even Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) is taking some time away from the station. There have also been some exciting warm welcomes as new candidates make their way to the station. As Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) navigate a new chapter of their marriage and firefighting careers, fans continue to obsess over their chemistry.
Read on, below, to learn when new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 12 air on NBC.
Is Chicago Fire new tonight? (May 1, 2024)
Yes!
From the synopsis, Firehouse 51 has a lot of changes on the horizon. Season 12, Episode 10 ("The Wrong Guy") teases, "Severide steps in as ranking officer at 51; Kidd fights to save her Girls on Fire program; Cruz's family is threatened when someone from Javi's past resurfaces."
When will new episodes of Chicago Fire return?
New episodes of Chicago Fire Season 12 air on Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC for One Chicago Wednesdays.
In a March 2024 interview with NBC Insider, Hanako Greensmith, who plays paramedic Violet Mikami, gave Chi-Hards three words to describe Season 12 of Chicago Fire: "Bittersweet, emotional, and supportive."
Where can I watch old episodes of Chicago Fire?
If you need to catch up on Season 12 episodes or simply re-live some of the most intense Fire moments, Peacock is the go-to choice for streaming all your favorite Chicago Fire episodes. With hundreds of episodes to choose from, Chi-Hards are never in any shortage of One Chicago action.
NBC Insider chatted with Kara Killmer about her Chicago Fire legacy a few weeks back. "There is such a core principle of humor and friendship that continues to keep [us] going; I think that's what's really special about our show in particular," Killmer said, adding that series creator Dick Wolf is "very intentional about making sure that the people who work on our show...have a good sense of humor."
