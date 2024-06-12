Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is Chicago Fire New Tonight? (June 12, 2024)
Find out when all of your favorite One Chicago series return on NBC and stream episodes on Peacock.
From its explosive rescue missions to its romances, NBC's Chicago Fire is always a thrill.
Season 12 was a particularly emotional watch as the Firehouse 51 lineup began looking quite different. As new candidates settled in, Chi-Hards said goodbye to Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende), Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer), and even longtime Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker), all fan favorites who charted new chapters outside of 51. Despite these changes, the Firehouse 51 family remains tight-knit as they weather the storm that Season 13 will bring.
"This cast is definitely very familiar with losing people that we love..." Killmer told NBC Insider ahead of her bittersweet exit. "We've had a lot of people come and go. There is such a core principle of humor and friendship that continues to keep [us] going; I think that's what's really special about our show in particular."
RELATED: About Chicago Fire Season 13 - Premiere Date, Cast, News
Read on, below, to learn when new episodes of Chicago Fire return on NBC.
Is Chicago Fire new tonight? (June 12, 2024)
Unfortunately, not — Chicago Fire is in its off-season. The action continues during the explosive Season 13 premiere of Chicago Fire, returning in fall 2024 alongside Season 12 of Chicago P.D. and Season 10 of Chicago Med on NBC.
RELATED: Chicago Fire Executive Producer Reveals Everything About Where the Show Is Filmed
An official Chicago Fire Season 13 premiere date has yet to be announced, but the series will occupy its regular time slot of Wednesdays at 9/8c this fall.
When do new episodes of Chicago Fire air?
New Chicago Fire episodes will return for Season 13. Stay tuned for an official Season 13 premiere date.
NBC Insider chatted with Chicago Fire showrunner Andrew Newman about how the historical staff changes at Firehouse 51 will impact Season 13. From the sound of it, we're looking at a totally new fire station.
"It is a new era [of Chicago Fire] in lots of ways, though the core family is still together and will need each other to manage the twists and turns ahead," Newman said. "Fans can expect some darker themes, with new challenges, battles, and thrills as things get shaken up at 51!"
Where can I watch old episodes of Chicago Fire?
The One Chicago break is the most opportune time to rewatch all of your favorite Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med episodes.
RELATED: What to Know About Chicago Fire Season 12: Details
Want to catch up on Season 12 or relive some of the most nail-biting Fire scenes? Peacock is the top spot for streaming Chicago Fire episodes and all of your favorite NBC series.