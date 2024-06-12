Is Chicago Fire new tonight? (June 12, 2024)

Brett Is Held Hostage and Forced to Help a Burglar | Chicago Fire | NBC

From its explosive rescue missions to its romances, NBC's Chicago Fire is always a thrill.

Season 12 was a particularly emotional watch as the Firehouse 51 lineup began looking quite different. As new candidates settled in, Chi-Hards said goodbye to Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende), Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer), and even longtime Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker), all fan favorites who charted new chapters outside of 51. Despite these changes, the Firehouse 51 family remains tight-knit as they weather the storm that Season 13 will bring.

"This cast is definitely very familiar with losing people that we love..." Killmer told NBC Insider ahead of her bittersweet exit. "We've had a lot of people come and go. There is such a core principle of humor and friendship that continues to keep [us] going; I think that's what's really special about our show in particular."

Read on, below, to learn when new episodes of Chicago Fire return on NBC.

When do new episodes of Chicago Fire air? New Chicago Fire episodes will return for Season 13. Stay tuned for an official Season 13 premiere date. NBC Insider chatted with Chicago Fire showrunner Andrew Newman about how the historical staff changes at Firehouse 51 will impact Season 13. From the sound of it, we're looking at a totally new fire station. "It is a new era [of Chicago Fire] in lots of ways, though the core family is still together and will need each other to manage the twists and turns ahead," Newman said. "Fans can expect some darker themes, with new challenges, battles, and thrills as things get shaken up at 51!"

