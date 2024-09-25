Is a New Episode of Chicago Med on Tonight? (September 25, 2024)

One Chicago Wednesday Returns with New Faces | One Chicago | First Look | NBC

At long last, Chicago Med Season 10 is here, and it's just what the doctor ordered.

The NBC medical drama is celebrating a decade of twists and turns within Gaffney Medical Center, and as the Med cast prepares for the new season, they are joined by some fresh faces. Darren Barnet's Dr. Frost and Sarah Ramos' Dr. Caitlin Lenox will be hopping aboard this season, and as the One Chicago family grows, Chi-Hards can't wait to see how these new characters mingle with Med fan favorites.

When asked to describe the Season 10 premiere in three words, new Chicago Med showrunner Allen Macdonald said "suspenseful, emotional, and chaotic." Get the details, below.

Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) and Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt ) on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 1. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

Is Chicago Med new tonight (September 25, 2024)? Yes! Season 10 of Med kicks off the return of One Chicago Wednesdays on September 25, at 8/7c on NBC. The logline for the Chicago Med Season 10 premiere ("Sink or Swim") reads, "When a commuter ship capsizes, the E.D. finds itself under water as the staff struggles to treat the influx of new patients and deal with bold new employees taking charge."

Dr. John Frost (Darren Barnet) and Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett) on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 1. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

When do new Chicago Med episodes air? Watch new episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 weekly on Wednesdays at 8/7c. New episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock. The teaser for next week's episode — Season 10, Episode 2 ("Bite Your Tongue") — reads, "Lenox continues to rankle Archer as the two tackle their new roles; Ripley faces possible suspension over what really happened to Pawel; Goodwin is forced to make layoffs." RELATED: Go Behind Chicago Med's Filming Locations With A Co-Executive Producer

Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos) on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 1. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

How can I watch old episodes of Chicago Med? While staying up-to-date on the Season 10 action, fans can also stream all nine previous seasons of Chicago Med on Peacock.

"We work with these extraordinary Chicago-based crews, and it's such a cliche, but we've been doing this for 10 years now," Med fan favorite Oliver Platt said while chatting about being back on-set for Season 10. "That's a significant percentage of my life, right? We're so lucky that they all want to come back. They all come back, and that just means so much to us. It's sort of like there's a family reunion happening at the beginning of every season. Which just adds to this overwhelming sense of gratitude."