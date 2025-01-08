Firehouse 51 is back to deliver the heat on Chicago Fire Season 13.

Is a New Episode of Chicago Fire on Tonight? (January 8, 2025)

​As the wait to watch new Season 13 episodes finally comes to an end, fans couldn't be happier to jump back into the Chicago Fire action.

The arrival of Dermot Mulroney's Chief Dom Pascal has shaken up the entire squad as Firehouse 51 undergoes an era of change. Between steamy romances and high-octane rescues, the 51 firefighters have stayed on their toes this season. Better yet, we have an action-packed One Chicago crossover episode coming, the first crossover team-up in five years. Chicago Med's doctors and Chicago P.D.'s fearless Intelligence Unit will join forces with Firehouse 51 in a thrilling One Chicago reunion, and we can't wait to see how the drama unfolds on January 29.

Find out how to watch new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13, below.

Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) in Season 13 Episode 1 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

Is Chicago Fire new tonight, January 8, 2025? Yes! The logline for tonight's new Chicago Fire episode — Season 13, Episode 9 ("A Favor") — reads: "Cruz's past comes back to haunt him; Severide prepares to teach an arson class at the academy; Mouch searches for a victim's next of kin."

Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Joe Cruz (Joe Miñoso) in Season 13 Episode 1 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

When do new episodes of Chicago Fire air? New episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 air on Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. The logline for Chicago Fire's January 15 episode — Season 13, Episode 10 ("Chaos Theory") — reads: "The team responds to a crisis at a community centre; Severide is forced to investigate one of his own squad members; Kidd helps a teacher going through a post-incident spin-out."

"It's never lost on me how special it is to be a part of something with the longevity this has," Chicago Fire O.G. Taylor Kinney told Us Weekly in May 2022. "It's a testament to [series creator] Dick Wolf and the team of people he puts together."

Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) on Chicago P.D Season 12 Episode 5; Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) on Chicago Fire Season 12 Episode 2; Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 1. Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC; George Burns Jr/NBC; George Burns Jr/NBC

Where can I watch old episodes of Chicago Fire? Stream all 13 seasons of Chicago Fire — as well as Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. — on Peacock.

"We have laughed hard. We laugh hard every day on this show," Firehouse 51 fan favorite David Eigenberg told NBC Insider in November 2024. "That's why the crew has stayed. Everybody that could possibly stay stays because it's a beautiful set."