Firehouse 51 is back to deliver the heat on Chicago Fire Season 13.

Is a New Episode of Chicago Fire on Tonight? (January 15, 2025)

The action and drama has been firing off on all cylinders throughout Season 12 of Chicago Fire.

From the arrival of Dermot Mulroney's Chief Dom Pascal to the many high-octane rescues, Chicago Fire has been keeping viewers on the edge of their seats with non-stop thrills this season. Along the way, many 51 fan favorites have been addressing their inner demons, leading to some heartwrenching moments among the squad. As if the drama wasn't high-stakes enough, an action-packed One Chicago crossover is coming January 29 — and Chi-Hards won't want to miss it as Firehouse 51, Gaffney Medical Center, and P.D.'s Intelligence Unit join forces in a gripping three-part episode.

"It's never lost on me how special it is to be a part of something with the longevity this has," Chicago Fire O.G. Taylor Kinney told Us Weekly in May 2022. "It's a testament to [series creator] Dick Wolf and the team of people he puts together."

Find out how to watch new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13, below.

Is Chicago Fire new tonight, January 15, 2025? Unfortunately, not. All three One Chicago series will air repeat episodes on Wednesday, January 15.

When do new episodes of Chicago Fire return? New episodes of Chicago Fire return on Wednesday, January 22, 2025. New Season 13 episodes air on Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC and are available to stream the next day on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. The logline for Chicago Fire's January 22 episode — Season 13, Episode 10 ("Chaos Theory") — reads: "The team responds to a crisis at a community centre; Severide is forced to investigate one of his own squad members; Kidd helps a teacher going through a post-incident spin-out."

Where can I watch old episodes of Chicago Fire? Stream all 13 seasons of Chicago Fire — as well as every episode of Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. — on Peacock, the perfect place to catch up before the One Chicago crossover.

"We have laughed hard. We laugh hard every day on this show," Firehouse 51 fan favorite David Eigenberg told NBC Insider in November 2024. "That's why the crew has stayed. Everybody that could possibly stay stays because it's a beautiful set."