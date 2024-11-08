Heidi Klum Had a Waterfront BBQ with Prince William in South Africa (PICS)

Barry Keoghan Reacts to a Saltburn Tattoo and Reveals Why Colin Farrell Hated Living with Him

The AGT Judge took a trip overseas for a great cause!

The duo of Heidi Klum and Prince William is the unexpected BFF pairing we can’t get enough of!

How to Watch Watch America’s Got Talent on NBC and Peacock.

The longtime America’s Got Talent star was recently in South Africa to educate herself about a great cause, and her Instagram is filled with amazing candid moments alongside Prince William, Winnie Harlow, Billy Porter, and Toby Nwigwe as they enjoyed a dazzling — and informative — waterfront BBQ lunch. In a November 7 Instagram post, Klum shared photos and video of her amazing trip.

"Lunch with @princeandprincessofwales learning all about sustainable fishing @abalobi_app . Supporting local fisherwoman and fisherman 🐟🌊🌍 @earthshotprize ❤️," she captioned.

We didn’t know we needed photos of Klum and Prince William casually dining together in a South African marina until today!

Klum also attended the Prince of Wale’s annual Earthshot Prize Awards, commemorating the occasion by sharing a sweet photo of the two on social media. According to the BBC, the Earthshot Prize Awards "supports sustainable, eco-friendly projects from around the world, with each of the five winners receiving £1m to scale-up their innovative ideas to 'repair' the planet."

As the event wrapped up, Prince William put everything in perspective.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, takes part in a traditional fish braai lunch with Heidi Klum, Winnie Harlow, Billy Porter and Tobe Nwigwe at Kalk Bay Harbour, near Cape Town, on November 7, 2024. Photo: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/POOL/AFP/Getty Images

"Our aim was to find solutions to repair our planet and provide real hope for the future," he said. "We want to make this the decade in which we transform the world for good, one solution at a time, from the ground up."

Environmental sustainability is a cause close to Klum’s heart, so it’s no surprise that she’s so involved in the Prince’s mission.

Heidi Klum reveals her next-level 2024 Halloween costume

Fans know that Halloween and Klum go hand-in-hand, and everyone is still reeling over her latest jaw-dropping reveal. After weeks and weeks of dropping hints, Klum finally revealed her highly-anticipated 2024 costume on October 31 — and it blew away everybody’s already sky-high expectations!

This year, Klum didn’t just transform herself into E.T. — she became E.T.! It was mesmerizing, beautiful, and seriously impressive.

The star’s side hustle is apparently dominating the spooky holiday year after year, and she didn’t disappoint in 2024. Klum is incapable of having an “off” Halloween, even if it means adding pressure by attempting to top herself each year.

"I always try to find things that people naturally wouldn't do," Klum told PEOPLE in 2023. "Most people do nurses or police officers, but I was always looking for something that I hadn't seen. My goal is to not let any of my Halloween fans down."

It doesn’t seem like Klum’s fans will be let down anytime soon!