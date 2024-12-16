The singer said she was "especially hyped" to write the bridge for the 2024 single.

What Is Gracie Abrams' Viral Song "That's So True" About? The Lyrics, Explained

From “I Love You, I’m Sorry” to “Risk,” Gracie Abrams knows how to write music that will strike a chord. Her catchy songs often reflect those universal feelings of heartbreak and love, with lyrics that instantly connect with listeners.

Her 2024 hit song “That’s So True” is a perfect example of that relatability. Released as a bonus track on the deluxe edition of her second album, The Secret of Us, “That’s So True” has gone incredibly viral, becoming Abrams’ first top 10 hit on Billboard’s Hot 100 charts.

Abrams, who opened for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and collaborated on her song “Us” with the pop star, isn’t going anywhere. The Grammy-nominated artist made her Saturday Night Live Musical Guest debut on December 14 and blew fans away with her live performance of “That’s So True.”

Read on to learn all about the meaning behind the lyrics of “That’s So True,” Abrams’ reaction to the TikTok trend it inspired, and how she wrote another version of the hit song that we’ll never hear.

What are the lyrics to Gracie Abrams’ song “That’s So True” about? “That’s So True” is a folky pop song that lyrically dives into the many complicated emotions that tend to come with a breakup and heartbreak. Like how you can’t stop thinking about an ex even after it's over, as Abrams sings in the very first verse: “Think about your dumb face all the time / Living in your glass house, I'm outside, uh.” Later in the song, Abrams sings about how this ex has moved on with someone else and she wonders if she “should go and warn her,” but later realizes she’s “not that evolved.” She comes to this realization in one of the most viral verses of the song, singing: “What'd she do to get you off? (Uh-huh) / Taking down her hair like, oh my God / Taking off your shirt, I did that once / Or twice, uh / No, I know, I know I'll f*ck off (Uh-huh) / But I think I like her, she's so fun / Wait, I think I hate her, I'm not that evolved.” Fans on Reddit have called “That’s So True” an empowering and addictive song. “I just love the attitude of it. It’s so fierce!!” one wrote, while another said, “It feels like the sunshine after a storm to me.” One fan on TikTok described the song as “an anthem for the girlies who always apologize for feeling hurt by someone else’s actions.” The song goes through a roller coaster of emotions, ending with the awareness that she'll be just fine. As Abrams sings in the final chorus, "But I know what I know, and you're just another dude."

Gracie Abrams loved writing the bridge for “That’s So True”

The bridge for “That’s So True” contains some of the most relatable lyrics to the song. As Abrams sings at the beginning of the bridge: “Made it out alive, but I think I lost it / Said that I was fine, said it from my coffin / Remember how I died when you started walking? / That's my life, that's my life.”

Abrams wrote “That’s So True” with her collaborator and best friend, Audrey Hobert, and said in an interview with iHeartRadio that they get “the most physically into it” when they’re writing bridges. “We love writing bridges so much,” she said. “We were especially hyped when we were writing the bridge for ‘That’s So True.’”

Abrams has been “thrilled” to see how fans have responded. “I believe that bridges are 100% underrated. They are most of the time my favorite piece to write, and any opportunity to hammer in the intensity of a feeling in a song is the dream of my life,” she told Variety. “I get so thrilled when the fans react to them the way they have with ‘That’s So True.'”

Gracie Abrams says there’s another version of “That’s So True” with “very vulgar” lyrics

Unfortunately, Abrams says it’ll never be released. During Spotify's I’m Sorry: An Evening with Gracie Abrams event, Abrams and Hobert talked about writing “That’s So True” and revealed they were a bit inebriated during the process.

“We were drunk when we wrote the lyrics,” Abrams said. “Yeah, there’s a very vulgar version of ‘That’s So True’ that will never see the light of day … Oh god, it was so gross."

“That’s So True” by Gracie Abrams inspired a viral TikTok trend

From Elle Fanning on The Tonight Show to Olympian Shawn Johnson filming her husband Andrew East lip-syncing the song, “That’s So True” has been all over TikTok.

Even ahead of Abrams' Musical Guest appearance on SNL, Season 50 cast members Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman recorded a video of themselves dramatically singing the song throughout Studio 8H, with Adam Sandler making a brief blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo and Abrams appearing at the very end.

One video by comedian Nikki Glaser, however, really caught Abrams’ attention. “THIS IS MY DREAM MUSIC VIDEO,” Abrams commented on Glaser’s take of the trend.

“I really love her, I think she’s a genius,” Abrams told iHeartRadio about seeing Glaser’s TikTok. “To see her care at all about anything I’ve ever done is huge for me.” She added that it’s been “sweet” to see all of the videos on her feed, ranging from “emotional and heavy” to “dramatic and theatrical.”

“I will take it all, I’m grateful for all of it,” she said. “It’s exciting to see.”