Gracie Abrams Details a Fire That Broke Out in Taylor Swift's Kitchen (VIDEO)

Gracie Abrams on Blacking Out While Performing with Taylor Swift and The Secret of Us (Extended)

Gracie Abrams on Blacking Out While Performing with Taylor Swift and The Secret of Us (Extended)

PSA: keep a fire extinguisher in your apartment in case of rapid-onset candle fires.

How to Watch Watch TODAY weekdays at 7AM ET on NBC.

Singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams learned that lesson firsthand when she was enjoying a late night hang with none other than Taylor Swift, as she's been an opening act on the star's Era's Tour for the past two years.

In studio 1A for her June 28 TODAY summer concert, Abrams explained that she and the "Karma" singer went out to dinner and drank "a lot" before going back to Swift's TriBeCa apartment to talk and listen to each other's music. That's where Swift played her then-unreleased track, "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived," from The Tortured Poets Department.

The two worked on a song together, "Us," before a candle exploded. In a video she shared on June 21, Swift "jumped into action" and put the flames out with a fire extinguisher, though she got chemical foam all over herself and her purse. Abrams, wisely, counseled Swift not to put water on the flames, telling TODAY that she'd made that mistake with one of her own candles, causing a burst of fire.

RELATED: Mariska Hargitay and Taylor Swift's Sweet Friendship, Explained

"She's as extraordinary a friend and mentor as she is an artist and a writer."



Gracie Abrams speaks on TODAY about her friendship with Taylor Swift, details the night of the fire at Taylorâs apartment from going to dinner to writing âus.â and more! pic.twitter.com/cJVyXJuTen — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 28, 2024

Gracie Abrams surprised a fan during her TODAY concert

Abrams visited TODAY's plaza to perform as part of Citi's Summer Concert Series ahead of her upcoming tour in support of her second album, The Secret of Us. Abrams played "Risk," "Blowing Smoke," "Close To You," "I Miss You, I'm Sorry," and met some of her biggest fans.

One group of fans cried when they met Abrams, while another young fan was watching the concert ahead of her high school graduation. Abrams ended up gifting her tickets to her Radio City Music Hall concert as a graduation present. Too cute.

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon's Met Gala Recap Includes Hilariously Awkward Celeb Interactions

Gracie Abrams' dad is super successful director, J.J. Abrams

Abrams isn't the only artist in her family. She's the daughter of famed director J.J. Abrams, who created Lost, Alias, Fringe, and Felicity, as well as helming blockbusters like The Force Awakens, Star Trek: Beyond, and Mission: Impossible III. Her mother, Katie McGrath, works alongside J.J. as co-CEO of his production company, Bad Robot.