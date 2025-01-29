Dog Man: Why is the Empire State Building Lighting Up in Blue and Yellow This Weekend?

To celebrate this weekend's wide theatrical release of DreamWorks Animation's Dog Man, the Empire State Building is going blue and yellow.

New York City's most famous landmark will light up in the signature colors of author/illustrator Dav Pilkey's canine crime-fighter this Friday — January 31 — at 9:30 a.m. ET, with Pilkey and cast member Pete Davidson (the voice of Dog Man's archnemesis, Petey the Cat) in attendance.

Following the ceremony, Davidson will take a number of publicity photos throughout the building's Observatory Experience, which includes the museum on the second floor. Pilkey, meanwhile, is set to hold court on the 86th Floor Observatory, where he'll sign copies of his bestselling Dog Man books as part of a pop-up experience hosted by his publisher, Scholastic.

The event — which is complimentary to all morning ticket holders — will include free giveaways of books, superhero capes and masks, and other official Dog Man merchandise. Tickets to the Empire State Building can be found online.

“Dav Pilkey’s unique blend of humor and heart has clearly struck a chord with readers worldwide,” DreamWorks Animation president Margie Cohn said in a statement. “After the success of Captain Underpants, we knew Dog Man had the potential to be something truly special. We’ve assembled an incredible team, led by [writer-director] Peter Hastings, to ensure we’re not just adapting the books, but creating an experience that will captivate longtime fans and newcomers alike.”

Where can you watch Dog Man?

Rated PG, Dog Man opens exclusively in theaters everywhere this Friday, January 31. Click here for tickets.

In addition to Davidson, the film also stars writer-director Peter Hastings as Dog Man, newcomer Lucas Hopkins Calderon as Li'l Petey, Lil Rel Howery (Get Out) as Chief, Isla Fischer (Wolf Like Me) as Sarah Hatoff, Poppy Liu (Hacks) as Butler, Stephen Root (Office Space) as Grampa, Billy Boyd (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) as Seamus, Ricky Gervais (The Invention of Lying) as Flippy, Luenell (Block Party) as Milly, Cheri Oteri (Saturday Night Live) as Mayor, Melissa Villaseñor (Saturday Night Live) as Realtor, Rahnuma Panthaky (Night Swim) as Doctor, and Maggie Wheeler (Friends) as Nurse.