The fun doesn't stop once the credits roll on Despicable Me 4.

Wondering if Despicable Me 4 has Anything After the Credits? Here's Your Answer

Gru (Steve Carell) and his minions are back in a theater near you wreaking havoc in Despicable Me 4. As with any new release, you may be wondering when you go to see it, when does it actually end?

The fourth installment finds Gru grappling with his role as an agent with the Anti-Villain League and raising his growing family with Lucy (Kristen Wiig). Gru’s latest and possibly his oldest foe, Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell), forces Gru and his family into hiding.

Ferrell joined the film at the behest of kids, who encouraged him to sign on before he even knows the premise or his part.

“The animation is unbelievable,” Ferrell told NBC Insider. “The collection of the minions, arguably, are some of the greatest comedic characters of all time.”

The movie also welcomes new characters like the family’s neighbors Poppy (Joey King), Perry (Stephen Colbert), and Patsy (Chloe Fineman). So, if you haven't gotten your tickets to see Despicable Me 4 yet despite all this fun stuff being in the film, what are you waiting for?

However, if you've already gotten your tickets and are ready to hit the theater (or are currently in the theater), you may have one big question on your mind.

SPOILER ALERT: The remainder of this article will spoil the ending of Despicable Me 4

Is There Anything After the Despicable Me 4 Credits?

There are some things to look out for as the actors, animators, and crew get their much-deserved credit.

The credits kick off with one of Gru’s Minions finally getting out of the beloved vending machine in the safe house, only to (hilariously) trigger the alarm system.

As the credits roll, the Minions make their usual chaotic appearances. While there isn’t another full scene after the credits finish, a snoozing Mega Minion dressed in an adorable night cap and cape, gets blasted away by another Minion as a final closing note to the film.

So, you and your family won't miss any key plot points once the Minions escape the vending machine, but you'll miss out on a funny little bit of animation that's worth your time.

Carell is in awe of the animator’s ability to replicate comedic timing in the various scenes.

“It’s one thing doing comedy live and you can have your own internal clock for timing,” Carell told NBC Insider. “Some of the sequences are really funny, like, looney tunes kind of funny and I don’t know how they do it because timing is such a visceral thing and the way they find it in their animation is incredible.”

