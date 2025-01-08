Conclave Earns 2 Nominations at 31st Annual SAG Awards - Which Categories Could it Win?

The 2025 Golden Globes may be in the rearview mirror, but Awards Season continues apace with today's announcement of the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Among the nominees are Peacock’s assassin thriller The Day of the Jackal, Universal Pictures’ blockbuster musical Wicked, and Focus Features’ 2024 mystery thriller Conclave.

Directed by Edward Berger, written by Golden Globe-winner Peter Straughan, and based on Robert Harris’ 2016 novel of the same name, Conclave takes viewers inside the secretive process to elect a new pope. Following the death of the prior pope, Cardinal Dean Thomas Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) initiates a Conclave, the closed-door process through which a new head of the Roman Catholic church is elected.

RELATED: Everything to Know About Conclave, the Papal Thriller Starring Ralph Fiennes

In the real world, the events of a Conclave are tightly guarded. Attendance is limited to the College of Cardinals, all of whom take a vow of lifelong secrecy. Once the Cardinals enter the Sistine Chapel, the doors are locked, they are cut off from the outside world, and no one gets in or out until a new pope is chosen. While the events of Conclave are fictional, the film takes viewers inside the chapel for a look at the complex human beings at the heart of church governance.

Conclave’s 2025 SAG Awards nominations

Ralph Fiennes as Cardinal Lawrence and Stanley Tucci as Cardinal Bellini in director Edward Berger's CONCLAVE. Photo: Courtesy of Focus Features

Conclave was nominated for 2025 SAG Awards in two categories. Ralph Fiennes was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, for his portrayal of Cardinal Lawrence. The other nominees in the category include Adrien Brody for The Brutalist, Timothée Chalamet for A Complete Unknown, Daniel Craig for Queer, and Colman Domingo for Sing Sing.

RELATED: Conclave's Ending, Explained: Who Becomes the New Pope?

Fiennes, Sergio Castellitto, John Lithgow, Lucian Msamati, Isabella Rossellini, and Stanley Tucci were collectively nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. The cast of Conclave is up against the casts of A Complete Unknown, Anora, Emilia Pérez, and Wicked.

About the 31st Annual SAG Awards

Ralph Fiennes stars as Cardinal Lawrence in director Edward Berger's CONCLAVE. Photo: Courtesy of Focus Features.

The SAG Awards are voted on by SAG-AFTRA's (Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) membership of more than 122,000 people, the largest voting body of the entire Awards Season.

RELATED: Where Was Conclave Filmed? How the Religious Thriller Recreated Vatican City, Sistine Chapel & More

The 31st SAG Awards are produced by Silent House Productions, in partnership with SAG-AFTRA, honoring outstanding stunt, individual, cast, and ensemble performances from the last year. They’ll be held at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles on February 23, at 5:00 PT (8:00 ET).