Charlize Theron’s “Bikini Beach Party” SNL Sketch Co-Stars an Exploding Whale

The Old Guard 2 star got absolutely drenched in whale guts in this Gidget parody.

There are few things more romantic than a dead, beached whale that's full of gas.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live on NBC and Peacock.

When Charlize Theron hosted Saturday Night Live in Season 39, she starred opposite Taran Killam in a sketch titled "Bikini Beach Party." In a gory parody of the classic teen beach movie Gidget with Sandra Dee, the Old Guard 2 star plays Gadget, a young surfer who's sad that she's heading back to Chicago tomorrow and hasn't yet kissed anyone on the beach.

Enter Killam as Darren, an older surfer who urges Gadget to skip the bonfire and meet him on the beach by an unusual landmark. "You know, the big dead whale that's been on the beach for weeks, filling up with gases," he explains. What could go wrong?

Back on the sand, Gadget shares the news with her dancing bikini beach friends, who are excited over Darren's invitation to meet — but less jazzed about where he wants to meet.

Gretchen (Aidy Bryant) tries to explain the science behind the gas-filled whale, because "science is actually pretty cool."

RELATED: Charlize Theron Is Unrecognizable in SNL's First "Whiskers R' We" Sketch

"No it's not, Gretchen," Gadget says. "You've ruined your own summer. Don't ruin ours."

"OK, well, I had scarlet fever," Gretchen stammers.

When Gadget meets up with Darren — a guy who Cecily Strong's character unfortunately describes as "the only 22 year-old who will talk to us 13 year-olds" — she discovers how stinky it is over there.

Noël Wells, Aidy Bryant, Sasheer Zamata, Nasim Pedrad, Vanessa Bayer, Kate McKinnon and Charlize Theron during a sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 39, Episode 20 on May 10, 2014. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBC

Charlize Theron got soaked in bloody guts in SNL's "Bikini Beach Party"

Darren performs a little love song on the ukelele before the inevitable happens: The whale explodes.

Bloody whale guts spray all over Theron and Killam, drenching them in blood and debris. No matter, they decide; they'll just scooch over to ... a second dead whale full of gas. When the second whale combusts, Darren is taken out by debris. No kiss for Gadget!

RELATED: Adam Sandler Surprised the SNL Audience in Chris Rock's "Gallbladder Surgery" Sketch

Watch "Bikini Beach Party" from Season 39, Episode 20, above, and stream every episode of SNL on Peacock anytime.

Noël Wells, Aidy Bryant, Sasheer Zamata, Nasim Pedrad, Vanessa Bayer, Kate McKinnon and Charlize Theron during a sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 39, Episode 20 on May 10, 2014. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBC

SNL has found creative ways to use fake blood in iconic sketches like "The French Chef"

While exploding whales have been few and far between on SNL, many performers have been willing to get messy in the name of comedy. All the way back in Season 4, Dan Akroyd debuted his Julia Child impression with "The French Chef." While trying to cut a chicken, Julia accidentally cuts into her hand. Blood begins spurting everywhere as Julia tries to keep her cooking show segment going while also slowly losing consciousness.

The French Chef

In Season 41, SNL paid tribute to Dead Poet Society with "Farewell Mr. Bunting." As their English teacher is being forced out, all the students stand on their desks to protest. Unfortunately, Pete Davidson's desk is right under a ceiling fan, and...things don't end well.

Season 50 continued that rich tradition with Dan Bulla's musical "Pip" sketch starring Host Lady Gaga. It certainly wasn't the first or last time cast member Sarah Sherman was drenched in blood on the show!