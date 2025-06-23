Charlize Theron Is Unrecognizable in SNL's "Whiskers R' We" with Kate McKinnon

It was another transformation for the The Old Guard 2 actress.

You've never seen Charlize Theron like this.

The Old Guard 2 star won an Oscar for her complete transformation in the 2003 movie Monster, but the Academy was oddly silent about her May 2014 performance in a certain Saturday Night Live sketch. In "Whiskers R' We," Theron became Jackie "Cat" Muller, an intense but pun-loving woman in a mullet and a turtleneck. She starred alongside Kate McKinnon as Barbara DeDrew in the first iteration of what became a recurring delight.

Barbara and Cat urge viewers to adopt their cats — or at least Barbara wants you to adopt one, while Cat mostly seems to want Barbara. As Barbara holds up adorable kittens, Cat pets Barbara's arm and recounts some of her darkest experiences with these frisky felines.

"I'm not a fan of this cat," she says of JoJo, a creature who's a little too affectionate with Barbara.

Damien the cat is a "sociopath" in Charlize Theron's "Whiskers R' We" sketch

Barbara also introduces Damien, "a feline sociopath" who tends to "commit atrocities."

"He took me hostage for a month," Cat says as she stares into your soul, and one might wonder if Damien rubbed off on Cat a little bit.

"Whiskers 'R We" returned seven times with Amy Adams, Billie Eilish, Kristen Wiig, and more

Barbara continued to show off her adorable cats alongside various love interests over the years, and her girlfriends regularly got distracted by their attraction to Barbara. Amy Adams and Reese Witherspoon both joined McKinnon in Season 40 as Ashley and Purrsula respectively, while Melissa McCarthy played Tabbytha in Season 41. Kristen Wiig played Furronica in Season 42. Tiffany Haddish co-starred as Clawdia in Season 43.

McKinnon filmed her own at home video as Barbara for the April 25, 2020 "At Home" episode of SNL, and then brought the sketch back in 2023 when she hosted Season 49, Episode 8. Musical Guest Billie Eilish appeared alongside her as Paw-bree Hep-Purrn.

Whiskers R We with Billie Eilish

Charlize Theron has only hosted SNL twice, 13 years apart

Before her Season 39 Mother's Day episode, Theron hadn't hosted since November 4, 2000. And she gave it her all. She appeared as a guest on "Girlfriends Talk Show," attended a beach party next to a dead whale in "Bikini Beach Party," and starred as a confused New York visitor in the Digital Short "Tourists: A Documentary."

