Boston Rob Gets Storm Wilson to Dish on His Steamy DONDI Exit

A few hearts were left broken on Banker's Island following Season 2's jaw-dropping first blindside.

All eyes were on Maria-Grace Cook and Storm Wilson on the January 28 episode of Deal or No Deal Island as the two players marched into showmance territory on Banker's Island. However, just as Storm and M.G.'s romance began, a shocking blindside took all that potential away.

Following Storm's jaw-dropping elimination, he joined Boston Rob on the Deal or No Deal Island After Show to talk about it all. Read on.

M.G. and Storm made history as DONDI's first showmance

While enjoying a rainy night beneath a palm tree, M.G. found herself smitten with a different meteorological event: a shirtless Storm. A showmance was brewing as M.G. and Storm's chemistry became undeniable, to the point that M.G. even voiced her concerns over one of them getting eliminated due to their romantic alliance.

Which is ultimately what happened: Their romance was cut short when Dickson Wong faced the Banker, made a good deal, and sent Storm home in a surprise move.

Boston Rob analyzes how Storm's blindside broke a showmance

"All things considered, like, I'm doing OK," Storm told Boston Rob during the after show. "I didn't win millions and millions of dollars... But the private island's beautiful. We got to do a bunch of things afterward."

"I've been on a lot of TV shows, and I've done a lot of interviews," Boston Rob said. "Since when did they start letting other Contestants visit people in their exit interviews? What was that all about?"

"I don't know," Storm said, referring to M.G. popping up in Storm's exit interview and giving him a kiss. "I think that production just saw the connection we had, and they're willing to break that fourth wall, you know? We did lock lips."

Boston Rob then asked why Storm believed Dickson, his good friend, voted him out. He chalked it up to jealousy.

"Honestly, I can't think of anything else," Storm admitted, theorizing that maybe Dickson was jealous of Storm's standing in the game or envious of his effortless rapport with players. Unless Dickson was trying to shock and astound, Storm feels there must have been some competitive spirit he hadn't noticed in time.

Storm's blind faith in Dickson made the elimination hurt. "I was ecstatic for Dickson. It was the craziest game I've ever seen," Storm explained. "That's the worst part about it. I was always in Dickson's corner. I always had his back."

On how Storm's elimination will change Dickson's future standing in the game, Storm theorized, "I honestly think it put a huge target on his back. I think everybody knew that I had Dickson's back. I think everybody knew that I genuinely wanted him to go far and wanted, like, his best interest in mind."

Watch Deal or No Deal Island After Show with Boston Rob on Peacock, NBC's YouTube, and NBC.com every Wednesday following new episodes of Deal or No Deal Island Season 2, which air Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.