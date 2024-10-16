Adele's a Gorgeous Ghost Who Meets Pete Davidson's Chad in This Spooky SNL Sketch

The "Hello" singer tries — and fails — to scare Davidson's way-chill character in this hilarious haunted mansion parody.

During Pete Davidson's eight-season tenure as a Saturday Night Live cast member, his Chad character got himself into some unusual situations over the years: Doing drag with RuPaul, dancing with Jennifer Lopez, and even being transported to a Narnia-esque fantasy land. And in a pretaped sketch from the October 2020 episode hosted by Adele, Chad has a paranormal encounter with a beautiful ghost played by the "Hello" singer.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock, streaming next day on Peacock.

The sketch opens with Chad driving down a secluded country road at night, when his car runs out of gas and he is stranded with no cell phone service. He spots a creepy manor in the distance, which he takes refuge in — but as rumor has it... it's haunted.

RELATED: Watch Nate Bargatze's SNL Monologue and Sketches from October 5

After Chad enters the grand entrance of the mansion, a disembodied voice tells him to "stay a while" as the windows and doors mysteriously close on their own. Chad walks towards a mirror where a gorgeous ghost (Adele) is standing behind him.

Adele is ghostly in SNL's 2020 Halloween "Chad" sketch

The phantom wears a flowing white gown, gloves, and pearls. She's beautiful, but she tells Chad, "Forgive my appearance. Years ago I had a little accident." She then reveals her cause of death: a gruesome slash across her neck.

Host Adele during the "Chad in a Haunted Mansion" sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 46 Episode 4 on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Photo: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Expecting him to run screaming from the manor, the ghost waits for Chad's reaction. But the perpetually unfazed character seems unmoved by her bloody reveal.

The phantom has Chad follow her down the hall as she explains that people thought she died by suicide, when her husband actually killed her for her inheritance. In the dark library, the ghost shows Chad the letter that proves she was killed. Once the public knows the truth, she can finally cross over to the afterlife — but her plan hits a hiccup when Chad accidentally sets fire to the rain letter.

RELATED: Taylor Swift and Bill Hader's SNL Twilight Parody Is a Halloween Sketch All-Timer

The ghost tries to make Chad feel her love by telling him, "Even now, I yearn for the tender kiss of true love." The two lean in for a kiss, but forgetting that she's a specter, Chad lands on the floor — only to have a suit of armor fall on top of him.

Pete Davidson as Chad during the "Chad in a Haunted Mansion" sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 46 Episode 4 on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Photo: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Chad stands up, apparently unscathed, and the ghost instructs him to go out and spread the truth about her death. But there's one more macabre surprise at this ghost story's end.

Talk about "hello from the other side..."

Watch "Chad in a Haunted Mansion" from Season 46, Episode 4 of Saturday Night Live above, and stream every season on Peacock anytime.

RELATED: Adele's Bachelor SNL Sketch Is the Best "Someone Like You" Performance

How to watch Adele's full Saturday Night Live episode

You can stream the full October 24, 2020 episode hosted by Adele on Peacock — as well as every episode from all 50 seasons of Saturday Night Live.