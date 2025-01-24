Adam Levine Dubs His Cover of Prince's "Purple Rain" an "Out of Body" Experience

Just a few days before returning to The Voice, Adam Levine has looked back on his career and identified his biggest musical moment.

In an eye-opening clip shared by The Voice's official Instagram account on January 23, Levine revealed the most sentimental performance of his career to his fellow Season 27 Coaches.

The performance? His particularly legendary 2014 performance in honor of Howard Stern's birthday that saw him cover Prince's "Purple Rain". Levine hit notes vocally and musically that feel like they're not of this world.

Levine recalling the most impactful moment of his career gave us goosebumps.

"I did 'Purple Rain,'" he explained. "And I didn't want to do it because you don't do 'Purple Rain.' That's like, illegal. And it was someplace in New York. And right when I got there, I'm like, 'What have I done?' I have to now go do this."

"So I sat — I'll never forget it — I sat backstage for like 10 minutes. I kinda mapped out what I was going to do on the guitar but didn't have much of a plan. And that was the most out of body I think I ever was when I performed."

When it came down to it, Levine counted on one person (himself) to make the magic happen.

"I went up there, and I'm like, 'Okay, the only way out this is just — I have to murder this. And I just locked in and did it, and I wish it was my band that I had this cathartic moment [with], but it was the greatest moment of my life because the people who all stood up and applauded and were going crazy and stuff were like, all my heroes, because he had all these great people at his party."

Fans know that Levine holds Prince close to his heart, citing the artist as one of his biggest musical influences. In fact, last year, Levine debuted a stunning and hilarious Prince impression during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and our jaws are still on the floor.

Adam Levine returns to The Voice February 3

Adam Levine, Michael Bublé, Kelsea Ballerini, and John Legend on The Voice Season 27, Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

It's been a long time coming, but Levine finally makes his long-awaited return to his Coach's Chair on February 3 at 8/7c on NBC!

Although Levine has many, many season wins under his belt, walking out of the upcoming new season might be more challenging than ever before — just look at the Coaching lineup. Levine joins defending champion Michael Bublé, newcomer Kelsea Ballerini, and the also-making-his-triumphant-return John Legend in what will be one of the most competitive seasons in history!

