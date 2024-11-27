All About Alicia Keys' Smash Broadway Musical Hell’s Kitchen

Maleah Joi Moon Listened to Alicia Keys in the Womb and Now She’s Starring in her Broadway Show

As a Hollywood Walk of Famer, Grammy winner, and former Coach of The Voice, Alicia Keys has been that girl on fire for decades. But recently, Keys has taken her mythic talent to Broadway as the creative force behind the smash musical Hell's Kitchen.

Hell's Kitchen draws inspiration from Keys' formative years growing up in the vibrant, rough-edged Manhattan neighborhood. Co-created by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Kristoffer Diaz, the musical follows 17-year-old Ali, a fiercely independent and talented young woman navigating life, family, love, and her dreams of becoming a musician. The story is fictionalized, but it expertly captures the essence of Keys' journey to stardom. With themes of girlhood, resilience, family, and the transformative power of music, Hell's Kitchen is as much a tribute to Keys' roots as it is an inspiring story for dreamers anywhere.

With a Hell's Kitchen performance making its way to the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 28, you'll want to see the full show in no time.

If you're in New York City this holiday season, you won't want to miss the magic of Keys' Broadway hit, Hell's Kitchen. Learn all about the show and how to score Hell's Kitchen tickets below.

What is the Broadway show Hell's Kitchen about? Hell's Kitchen is a jukebox musical loosely based on Alicia Keys' life. Keys is heavily involved in the production, not only as its creative force but also as its composer and lyricist. Hell's Kitchen officially opened Off-Broadway at the Public Theatre in November 2023 (via Rolling Stone), debuting on Broadway's Shubert Theatre on April 20, 2024. The show has been hailed as a masterful blend of Keys' musical brilliance and Broadway's larger-than-life storytelling, the makings of a certified must-see. RELATED: Inside Alicia Keys' Love Story with Her Husband and Life with Her Kids "It's the experience of growing up in New York City, really chasing a dream, trying to find who you are, discovering your identity, and really following your heart, ultimately," Keys revealed on Good Morning America ahead of Hell's Kitchen previews. "It is incredible. I've been developing it for over 11 years. It takes so long to get to this perfect place. We have the most amazing team around this project." Hell's Kitchen scored a whopping 13 Tony nominations in 2024, with Moon winning Best Actress in a Musical and Kecia Lewis winning Best Featured Actress in a Musical. The original cast recording of Hell's Kitchen is nominated for a 2025 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Behind-the-Scenes of Developing Hell's Kitchen with Alicia Keys

Keys announced that she penned a jukebox musical inspired by her childhood in June 2023. According to Ebony, Keys has been dreaming up Hell's Kitchen since 2013, but make no mistake — the semi-autobiographical smash is far from the first time she made waves within New York City's Theatre District. In 2011, Keys composed original music for the Broadway production Stick Fly. This was around the time Keys identified a lack of diverse stories being told on Broadway.

"I started to really be inspired and excited to tell stories that maybe weren't exactly those that you always see. So that started to develop in a lot of different ways..." Keys told Ebony. "I think I noticed how cool it would be to create a story that had my music as a part of it but done in a way that was just a unique take on things."

Joining Keys and Diaz on the Hell's Kitchen creative team is Camille A. Brown as choreographer, scenic design by Robert Brill, costume design by Dede Ayite, Mia Neal's hair and wig design, and sound design by Gareth Owen. Danny Maly served as the production stage manager, with projection design by Peter Nigrini and lighting design by Natasha Katz (via Variety).

Who is in the cast of Hell's Kitchen? Hell's Kitchen would be nothing without the dynamite cast that breathed life into Keys' vision. The magnificent Maleah Joi Moon has shined as Ali, in both the Off-Broadway and Broadway iterations of Hell's Kitchen. Joining Moon on Broadway from the original Public Theatre run is Shoshana Bean as Ali's mother, Jersey, Kecia Lewis as Miss Liza Jane, Brandon Victor Dixon as Davis, Chad Carstarphen as Ray, Vanessa Ferguson as Tiny, Jakeim Hart as Junio/Q, Lamont Walker II as Riq, Chris Lee as Knuck, and Jackie Leon as Jessica. Crystal was initially played by Crystal Monee Hall in the Off-Broadway run, later played by Rema Webb on Broadway. Similarly, Millie was played by Mariand Torres during the Off-Broadway run before Nyseli Vega took on the role on Broadway.

Inside the Hell's Kitchen Soundtrack

Hell's Kitchen features a mix of brand-new original songs as well as some of Keys' greatest hits, reimaged for the stage. Fans can expect to hear stunning performances of classics like "Fallin'" and "If I Ain't Got You," alongside fresh tracks that reflect the raw emotion and verve of the Broadway sensation. Check out the full tracklist of Hell's Kitchen songs, above.

"The music is one of my favorite parts of the show, just because you hear it in a way you've never heard before," Keys told Ebony in November 2023. "To be a big fan is to know the deep cuts and know all the joints, or if you didn't really know much but the big records, you just get lost in the music, you get lost in a story. You find yourself inside of it. There is something that you're going to relate to, but the music itself helps the story along in a way that feels very emotional, sometimes funny, sometimes light, sometimes heavy. I love how the music is actually unexpected."

How to get tickets to see Hell's Kitchen

From its star-powered origins to its gripping narrative, Hell's Kitchen offers a Broadway experience unlike any other as a love letter to New York City. Tickets to see the show are available to purchase on the official Hell's Kitchen website. And fortunately for those who can't make their way to New York this season, Hell's Kitchen is going on tour!

On November 25, 2024, it was announced that Hell's Kitchen will embark on a national tour, launching in Fall 2025 from Cleveland's Playhouse Square. Hell's Kitchen is set to grace over 30 cities. Find details about the national tour on the Hell's Kitchen website.

"Seeing Hell's Kitchen on a Broadway marquee has fulfilled one of my earliest and most influential dreams as an artist and as a New Yorker," Keys said in a statement (via Broadway News). "I'm overjoyed by the impact it has already had with audiences [who] truly mirror the world around us in New York, and I am ecstatic that we can bring the show to so many incredible cities across the country."