What Alicia Keys Is Doing Now: Family, Kids, Career Updates

Former The Voice Coach Alicia Keys returns for a special performance in the show's Season 27 Live Finale on Tuesday, May 20. Keys has been involved in The Voice since Season 7, when she was a Battle Advisor for Team Pharrell [Williams]. She earned her red chair in Season 11, then returned for Season 12 (which she won!) and Season 14. After stepping away as a Coach, Keys made a delightful guest appearance during Season 21.

Since stepping away, she hasn't slowed down, creating so many cool new projects and raising her family. Here's what Alicia Keys has been up to since her last appearance on The Voice:

Alicia Keys wrote a Broadway musical

Hell's Kitchen, a musical inspired by Keys's childhood about the daughter of a single mother growing up in New York City in the '90s, opened at The Public Theater in 2023 and transferred to Broadway the next year. Keys wrote all of the music and lyrics for the show, including new, original songs and re-worked versions of her best-loved hits. Directed by Michael Greif with a book by Kristoffer Diaz, the show garnered 13 Tony nominations.

"It’s been years and years in development…you can’t rush greatness," Keys told Willie Geist of the project, which she called "intentionally not autobiographical." Characterizing the protagonist, Ali, as "a more gullible and naive version of herself," she called the show "a love story between a mother and a daughter."

Alicia Keys attends "Hell's Kitchen" Broadway opening night at Shubert Theatre on April 20, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Though Keys has earned plenty of accolades for her songwriting already, applying her skills to the stage was "a new experience, a new challenge," she revealed to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. "I’m a newbie in this world," she said, recalling the thrill of seeing icons like Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama in the audience.

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's art book

Keys and her husband, Swizz Beatz, have amassed an impressive collection of works from notable Black artists. Organized by curator Kimberli Grant, their “Dean Collection” was on display across American museums throughout 2024. In conjunction with the touring exhibition, they published a book, Giants: Art From The Dean Collection Of Swizz Beatz And Alicia Keys.

She also published a memoir, More Myself: A Journey, in March 2020.

Keys Soulcare is her skincare and makeup brand

Four years after having her no-makeup moment, Keys launched her first line of lifestyle and skincare products, Keys Soulcare, in December 2020. “The concept of soulcare felt natural, and for me, soulcare and beauty are so connected,” Keys told Forbes at the time. “When you are true to yourself, your authentic voice pours out, and that is the magic of Keys Soulcare. Keys Soulcare’s offerings...are clean but also effective, really making a difference for our skin, mind and body.”