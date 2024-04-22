Adam Sandler on Longtime Friendship with Jennifer Aniston, His Nude Beach Mishap and More

Alicia Keys on Hell's Kitchen and Her Son's Obsession with Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish

Alicia Keys on Hell's Kitchen and Her Son's Obsession with Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish

The semi auto-biographical story features an arrangement of Keys' amazing music, and its opening night had a few very special guests.

Alicia Keys' New Broadway Musical Has the Oprah Seal of Approval: "Brava My Friend"

Alicia Keys' musical Hell's Kitchen has officially begun its Broadway run.

While on Sunday TODAY, Keys discussed how the grand project came to be from a concept to a full production. "I feel steady, because I know the time that we've taken to build this was not a rushed job. It has been years and years of development, and I feel proud of that. I feel like you can't rush greatness," she told Willie Geist.

But what exactly is Alicia Keys' musical, Hell's Kitchen? Read all about it, below.

What to know about Alicia Keys' Broadway musical, Hell's Kitchen

Hell's Kitchen opened on Broadway on April 20, 2024. A jukebox musical composed of Keys' music, it is a semi-autobiographical story of Keys' teenage upbringing in the Manhattan neighborhood in the 1990s. The story follows a 17-year-old girl named Ali discovering the love she has for music, and the deep connection she shares with her mother.

"It's a love story between a mother and her daughter," Keys said while on Sunday TODAY. "It's such a unique relationship, so telling that story is really dynamic."

She also talked about her creative process when arranging the music.

"I wanted to deconstruct the expectations you might get from the songs. [The songs] tell the story of what you're experiencing."

Alicia Keys attends "Hell's Kitchen" Broadway opening night at Shubert Theatre on April 20, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the show has been acclaimed by critics. "[Hell's Kitchen] is thrilling from beginning to end, and easily stands out as one of the rare must-sees in a crowded season," The New York Times praised the show.

Oprah and Michelle Obama attend opening night of Hell's Kitchen

The day after opening night, Keys took to Instagram to share that a few special guests were in attendance: Michelle Obama, Oprah, and Gayle King.

In the snapshot, Keys posed with her arms around Michelle and Oprah while her longtime husband, Swizz Beatz, kneels on the ground with his arms outstretched, and a bag grin on his face.

"Hell’s Kitchen OFFICIALLY opened on Broadway last night and I’m still feeling the buzz. Grateful and in awe of this amazing show!!! I’m normally not a crier but last night got me haaa!! I don’t even have the words… just know this show will change you @HellsKitchenBway 💛💛💛



It’s so amazing to a have New York story right in the heart of NY



Thank you deeply for all the love, connection and excitement for this show!! There is magic in the air ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨," Keys wrote in the caption.

See the magical moment here.

Oprah herself reflected on the musical on her own Instagram, offering an unofficial raving review:

"You know it’s a great show when you wake up the next morning humming the songs," she wrote, "@aliciakeys, I’m so proud and happy for you and what you so artfully accomplished with your new Broadway musical @hellskitchenbway—surrounded by a team of Fantastics and a spectacular cast. A mother-daughter love story on Broadway. Brava Brava my friend many times over."

King also shared her own thoughts along with a new group shot. "@hellskitchenbway opening night! & bravo to @aliciakeys for her soon to be every kind of tony nominee possible for this spectacular broadway production … you know it’s special when both @oprah and @michelleobama come into town for opening night! This will give you all the feels … run don’t walk … now !"

How to get tickets for Alicia Keys' Broadway musical Hell's Kitchen

Tickets are currently available at www.hellskitchen.com, with the show currently running through to September 2024 at the Shubert Theatre.