"I get these weird ideas every now and then," the SNL alum said on the latest episode of Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast.

Will Ferrell Tells Travis Kelce Why He Attended a Hockey Game as Buddy the Elf

This past holiday season wasn't the happiest for Buddy the Elf — or so you'd think from Will Ferrell's recent viral appearance as his iconic character.

On December 29, the Saturday Night Live alum attended a hockey game between the Los Angeles Kings and Philadelphia Flyers, where he sat in the stands dressed as Buddy from the 2003 Christmas classic, Elf. But it appeared that Buddy has been through some tough times since we last saw him more than 20 years ago.

Ferrell explained the reason he was spotted in the stands in character next to his wife, Viveca Paulin (watch a clip of his stunt via ESPN here).

Will Ferrell tells the Kelce brothers the funny reason for his Buddy the Elf hockey game bit

On the latest episode of the New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce podcast, the brothers brought up Buddy the Elf being "down bad" at the Kings game, with Jason Kelce telling Ferrell, "This is not the Buddy Elf I remember... Buddy Elf has been through some s--t."

"Buddy the Elf got laid off, I think from the North Pole. He's having a pull from his beer smoking a smoking a cig," Ferrell joked.

So why did he do it?

"I get these weird ideas every now and then," Ferrell offered.

"I told my wife — because we we we're season tickets holders to the L.A. Kings we have the nice the seats right on the glass which are amazing — I said, 'Gosh, over the break you know I it'd be funny if I just got like a Buddy the Elf costume and didn't shave for like a week," he continued.

Will Ferrell at the SBIFF 17th Annual Kirk Douglas Award For Excellence on December 11, 2024; Travis Kelce attends the premiere of "Quarterback" on July 11, 2023. Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images; JC Olivera/Getty Images

Will Ferrell says the reaction to Buddy's hockey game sighting was "insane"

"And I'm just sitting there with like, a candy cigarette, and I'm just gonna sit there for a period and see how people react. And that was it. But the reaction was insane," Ferrell added. "Occasionally, I just like to do weird things like that just to stir it up."

Reporting live from the December 29 game, FanDuel Sports Network broadcaster Carrlyn Bathe spoke to "Buddy," who told her that “it was a tough holiday season” and “he’s looking for a Kings win.”

Buddy ended up getting his Christmas wish, with the Kings beating the Flyers 5-4.

The Kelce Brothers couldn't have Ferrell on the podcast without asking him about his years on Saturday Night Live — something Travis Kelce is familiar with, as he himself hosted the show back on March 4, 2023.

Ferrell told them about the nerve-racking audition process, which of his SNL characters were his favorite to play, and who were some standout Hosts during his tenure on the show.

"I remember Jackie Chan hosted with us what he didn't he didn't read English so he couldn't use the cue cards," Ferrell recalled. "So he had to do the whole thing memorized, and he was on fire! I remember one of our best hosts, Derek Jeter, he just committed to everything regardless of how stupid [the sketches were] we put him in."

