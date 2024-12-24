What Time Does the Rockefeller Tree Light Up on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day?

You have plenty of time to see the famous Rockefeller Center Christmas tree on the big day.

Since 1931, Rockefeller Center has been synonymous with one of the most awe-inspiring Christmas trees in the world. Each year in early December, a massive tree is lit in front of the New York City midtown epicenter to kick off the start of the holiday season.

This year's massive, 94-foot-tall Norway Spruce tree arrived at Rockefeller Center on November 9 from West Stockbridge, Massachusetts, on the back of a big flatbed truck. After being placed in the plaza, the tree is secured by scaffolding. Then, workers have just a few weeks to trim and decorate the big guy before the annual tree lighting ceremony — which took place on Wednesday, December 4, as part of the Kelly Clarkson-hosted Christmas in Rockefeller Center television special on NBC.

RELATED: Snoop Dogg Reveals a Cute Childhood Christmas Tradition: "When It’s Midnight..."

However, there's nothing like seeing the Rockefeller Center tree all lit up in person on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. If you find yourself in New York City on Christmas and want to do this, here's what you need to know:

What time does the Rockefeller tree light up on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives at night to Rockefeller Center with St. Patrick's Cathedral in the background on November 08, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images

On December 24, the gigantic spruce is turned on at 5 a.m. ET and will stay lit throughout Christmas Eve and all of Christmas Day — before it goes dark again at 12:01 a.m. on December 26. But thankfully, the blackout is only temporary and lasts only five hours. The tree will be back in all of its fully-lit glory at precisely 5 a.m. ET on December 26.

RELATED: Wondering About the Famous Statue at Rockefeller Center? Its Fascinating Story

The Vatican boasts an impressive Christmas tree of its own

Fans of beautifully-lit and decorated Christmas trees can catch a glimpse of another iconic Christmas tradition this Christmas Eve by tuning in to NBC's coverage of Pope Francis' annual church service from the Vatican.

Courtesy of NBC News, NBC will air a special midnight mass broadcast from St. Peter's Basilica in Rome. You can watch the church service on Tuesday, December 24, starting at 11:30 p.m. ET until 1 a.m. ET. It's the perfect way to cap an evening that (hopefully) was started by watching It's a Wonderful Life on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

RELATED: You've Never Heard a "Winter Wonderland" Quite Like Jennifer Hudson's (VIDEO)