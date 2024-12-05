Wondering About the Famous Statue at Rockefeller Center? Its Fascinating Story

Here's everything you need to know about the gold Prometheus sculpture at New York City's Rockefeller Center.

30 Rockefeller Center is the home to many New York institutions, from shows like TODAY, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and Saturday Night Live to its world-famous Christmas tree to one of the most interesting statues in the Big Apple.

The latter is what is on everyone's mind after watching NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center special on December 4 — what's the deal with that gold statue that got so much camera time? Don't worry; we're here to explain it all.

Here's what to know about the gold Rockefeller Center statue

The statue is located in the lower plaza next to the ice skating rink and depicts Prometheus, the Greek Titan. The 18-foot-tall gilded cast bronze sculpture was created by Paul Manship in 1934 and weighs a jaw-dropping 8 tons.

There's a reason Prometheus was chosen as the protector of Rockefeller Center nearly a century ago, and the statue is more than just one of many pieces of public art in the famous complex.

According to the Rockefeller Center website, "the statue depicts the Greek Titan Prometheus, best known for going against the wishes of the gods and providing fire to humanity (and thus is given credit for civilization and progress). Over time, this classical figure came to represent human striving and the quest for knowledge. Prometheus played a large role in the approach to the art and architecture in the complex, especially given that the overall theme of the project was 'New Frontiers and the March of Civilization.'"

Prometheus statue at Rockefeller Center at Midtown Manhattan,in New York, United States, on October 25, 2022. Photo: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In a way, a statue of Prometheus installed in Rockefeller Center was perfect. It reflects both the Greek Titan's mission as well as the mission of Rockefeller Center when it was built: Paying respect to the past while looking toward future progress.

The statue is said to be the most photographed piece of art in New York City, and despite not many people knowing its backstory, Prometheus is regarded as the fourth most recognizable statue in the United States after the Statue of Liberty, Lincoln Memorial, and Mount Rushmore.

Not bad company to keep!

What is inscribed on the statue?

Statue of Prometheus at Rockefeller Center in New York. Photo: MyLoupe/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

The colossal statue depicts Prometheus in motion, which is another reflection of its meaning. Visitors who inspect the statue more closely will find an inscription, too, which is just as powerful as the piece of art itself:

Prometheus, teacher in every art, brought the fire that hath proved to mortals a means to mighty ends.

So in a sense, everything that happens in Rockefeller Center — from 60th birthday bashes to impromptu acoustic performances — wouldn't be possible if it wasn't for Prometheus paving the way!