What Time Does The Traitors Season 3 Premiere Tonight (January 9)?

The first three episodes of the Emmy Award-winning series' third season debut on Thursday night.

The doors of Alan Cumming’s castle in the Scottish Highlands are about to re-open for another round of deception and backstabbing featuring some of the greatest reality TV competitors ever to grace the small screen. Season 3 of The Traitors, Peacock’s Emmy-winning hit series, debuts on the streaming service on January 9. And there's more good new: Not one but three episodes will be available to stream.

What time, exactly, does The Traitors Season 3 premiere on Peacock? The first three episodes of the season will be available to watch exclusively on Peacock at 9 p.m. Eastern. That means viewers in the Central, Mountain, and Pacific time zones will be able to fire up the first three episodes at 8 p.m., 7 p.m., and 6 p.m., respectively. Subsequent episodes of the season will drop weekly each Thursday at the same time. There will be 12 episodes total in the season, and after this first batch of three, the rest of the season will premiere one episode at a time until the finale and the cast reunion, both of which will debut on Peacock on March 6.

The first few minutes of Season 3’s premiere might seem familiar to super-fans of The Traitors. As a New Year’s surprise, Peacock made the first seven minutes of the season’s first episode available to watch early. Very soon, though, viewers will be able to watch the entire episode and the next two that follow it.

How can I watch or stream The Traitors? For fans who don’t have Peacock, NBC will air the first two episodes of the season on January 20 starting at 8 p.m. You can also get a Peacock subscription! The NBCUniversal platform offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($7.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($13.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year.

