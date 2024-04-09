What Happened to Hailey Mia on The Voice in 2021?

The then-13-year-old made a splash on Season 21 of the show, joining Team Ariana and then getting stolen by Team Kelly.

Hailey Mia is currently taking American Idol by storm. But once upon a time — and by that, we mean in 2021 — she was an Artist on The Voice who had not one but two A-list Coaches clamoring for her to join their teams. And get this: Eventually, she got to work with both of them during her season. By the way: Did we mention this all happened when Mia was just 13 years old? No big deal.

Here's a little trip down memory lane for fans who forgot about Hailey Mia's epic run on The Voice in 2021 (Season 21).

What happened to Hailey Mia on The Voice (2021, Season 21)?

For her Season 21 Blind Audition, Mia sang Tate McRae's "You Broke Me First," and she earned two chair turns from then-Coaches Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande. While Clarkson was the first to turn for Mia, she ultimately chose to join Team Ariana.

"I think you're a phenomenal singer," Grande told Mia after her Blind Audition. "I could tell that you were young, but I didn't think this young. And I think that with more singing on a show and being able to work together, these moments are what's going to keep helping you grow... You're just going to continue to flourish, and I would love to help you get there and be your Coach."

During the Battles, Mia was pitted against Raquel Trinidad to sing "Car Wash" by Rose Royce. Grande picked Trinidad as the winner, but Clarkson swept in and stole Mia, bringing her over to Team Kelly. That's where she remained until the end of the show. Mia placed fourth overall in Season 21 of The Voice, which is impressive for any singer, let alone someone 13 years old.

Mia, now 16, spoke to NBC Insider in 2022, and she offered some advice for future Artists on The Voice.

"One hundred percent stay true to yourself," she said. "Always voice your opinion. Never be afraid to speak up and just be yourself at all times, and make sure you enjoy every moment, because you never know what you have 'til it's gone. I miss being on the show so much, and that's going to happen to anybody, because it's an amazing experience. You should be very, very happy and proud of yourself, and just take advantage of every moment."